More than a dozen frogs were sprawled across the toilet bowl. Photo / Kimberley Bulmer Jobe via TikTok

An Aussie woman’s incredible clip of an Outback toilet filled with green tree frogs has stunned the internet. Melbourne traveller Kimberley Bulmer Jobe took to TikTok to share the unique experience while exploring the Northern Territory.

“This is exactly why I love the Australian Outback,” she wrote, sharing a clip of an unexpected cluster of frogs seeking refuge in a toilet bowl at an isolated caravan park.

Her extraordinary footage racked up more than a million views and thousands of comments from stunned users across the globe.

“Why are you touching it with your bare hands!?” wrote one shocked social media user.

“There is no sum of money that could force me to touch that toilet seat,” agreed another.

Others were left awestruck by the footage.

“I was ready to scream and throw my phone in anticipation of one of those huge bowl clinger spiders! The frogs are awesome,” wrote one woman.

“Serious question: why is the frogs raiding your toilets in Australia?” added another.

Earlier this year, Jobe shared footage of the same green tree frogs and revealed the heartbreaking story behind them.

“A few weeks ago I began my trip around the Outback of Australia, a vast unpopulated and arid area,” she revealed.

“I stayed at a small caravan park with a little toilet block. Green tree frogs had made one of these toilets their home and had been living there for many years.

“In the Outback, wildlife takes over and lives in the strangest of places, such as these frogs and their toilet.

“It is crucial we don’t move any wildlife from their home in case of putting them in danger.”

She explained that the toilet was their only source of water and acted as shelter from deadly predators such as snakes.

“These green tree frogs are a protected species and it’s illegal to interfere with them.

“However a lady decided to pour harmful chemicals on these frogs which resulted in their death.

“I took it upon myself to save as many as I could (37) and kept them inside my caravan shower which was the closest thing to their home.”

After the woman left, she returned them to the toilet and offered a stern word for critics.

“If you don’t know how the Outback works here in Australia, please don’t judge how we handle our wildlife.

“I wasn’t permitted (or) going to consider relocating these frogs since here in the desert. It’s clear the frogs wouldn’t of survived.

“I’m offended by the judgement of non-Australians and ask for your respect for my country as I do for other countries.”