“It says right there made with 100% beef,” he continues, pointing to the packet of jerky he’s eating, “which is such a funny twist of words because it‘s made WITH 100% beef, not made OF 100% beef.

“With the McDonald’s thing, it was that their chicken nuggets are made WITH 100% chicken. You know there’s a lot of other stuff in there, and some of it might not BE 100% chicken, but it‘s made WITH 100% chicken.”

“You’ll see it everywhere now. Subtle marketing trick,” he adds. “Still tastes good”.

The video quickly amassed hundreds of comments, with many expressing their shock over the revelation.

“Thank you for your public service,” one person wrote.

“I’m so tired of sleazy food company marketing,” someone else admitted.

“Once you work in marketing, your eyes are opened too much,” another replied.

While Luke is American, the marketing approach isn’t unique to the US, and a check of the McDonald’s website reveals a similar story.

Here, Chicken McNuggets are advertised as “made with tender juicy 100% chicken breast”.

But a look at the ingredient list shows it‘s not that simple.

Chicken is indeed the first ingredient, but it‘s followed by water, flour (wheat, corn), canola oil, thickeners, starches, salt, mineral salts, spices, sunflower oil and dextrose, among others.

In other words, while the nuggets are made with 100% chicken breast, they are not made of only chicken breast.

In response to this, McDonald’s shared a statement to news.com.au saying that they’re “not in the business of misleading our customers”.

“When we say our famous Chicken McNuggets are made with 100% RSPCA-approved breast chicken, we mean it,” the statement read.

“The additional ingredients listed in our nutrition and allergen fact sheet go into the delicious marinade and coating.

“Being transparent about this is important, so that our customers can make informed decisions about their menu choices.”

Businesses may be breaking the law if they engage in misleading or deceptive conduct.

It makes no difference whether a business intends to mislead or not, but rather how the average consumer perceives the claim.

The video highlights how carefully crafted language can be used in advertising to shape our understanding of what‘s really in our food.