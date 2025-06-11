A tooth to a Christmas ham: The wildest things Kiwis have left in Ubers

A blast from the past was forgotten in the form of a silver Walkman, while another person left a Captain America Lego set.

Someone showed up to Christmas lunch accidentally empty-handed after forgetting to retrieve their Christmas ham from the boot.

Hopefully, they did not attend the same function as the person who forgot their chilly bin on the backseat or the one who forgot expensive champagne.

The data also showed more interesting statistics, like that it was almost exactly a year ago on June 15 when Kiwis were the most distracted getting out of the car.

One NZ Warriors faced off against Melbourne Storm at a packed and rainy Go Media Stadium, and while the Warriors could not secure the win that night, it seems fans could not secure their phones, wallets and clothing after the match.

Auckland came out on top as the country’s most forgetful city. Wellington and Christchurch took second and third place, with Hamilton and Queenstown rounding out the top five.

The data also showed Kiwis were a lot like Cinderella, forgetting most items at around midnight. 5am and 1am were the other most frequent times.

Director of Consumer Operations, Uber Australia and New Zealand Mathieu Maire said the index is a reflection of daily life and the moments when things slip through the cracks.

“Each year, the Lost and Found Index provides a strangely intimate snapshot of life in motion. People lose things for all kinds of reasons: they’re in a rush, they’re distracted, or they’ve got too much on their minds. And whether it’s something practical or personal, there’s often a story behind it.”