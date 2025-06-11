Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle
Updated

A tooth to a Christmas ham: The wildest things Kiwis have left in Ubers

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Herald NOW: Daily News Update: June 12 2025. Video / Herald NOW

From a single tooth to rugby jerseys and a Christmas ham, some wild items have been left behind in Ubers by forgetful Kiwis in the past year.

The rideshare company’s annual Lost and Found Index shows clothing was the most commonly forgotten item, followed closely by phones and wallets.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle