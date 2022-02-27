A woman revealed the nasty comments a date made about her just before they were about to meet up. Video / @samantha_roseeee

A woman looking for love online was instead treated to a man's rude rating of her, after he "accidentally" sent her a message meant for a friend.

US woman Samantha Rose took to TikTok to share her experience, revealing how what seemed to be a promising encounter quickly disintegrated.

The pair first met on Bumble, where a spark was quickly kindled.

But it was when their chat moved to iMessage that things unravelled.

In a video that has been viewed more than nine million times, Samantha shared screenshots of the chat.

It begins with her match, "Jake", saying: "Yeah I can't wait to meet you! You're beautiful. Would 7ish work?"

She replies: "Thank you that's sweet. Yeah, that should be fine!"

"I'll be coming straight from work so you'll have to look over my work uniform," he says.

It started off well.

"Haha no worries, I'm in scrubs so I understand," Samantha replies.

"I'm sure you look beautiful either way. I'm a lucky guy to get to take you out," Jake wrote, seemingly laying on the charm thick.

Then the real "Jake" emerged.

Along with a photo of her in a swimming costume, he wrote: "No bro she's a solid 4 and I will for sure keep it on the low but desperate times call for desperate measures and beggers [sic] can't be choosers all I saw was t*ts and an easy lay."

He claimed it was an accident.

When he realised he had sent it to Samantha instead, he quickly backtracked and told her that he "was talking about someone else and clicked her picture by accident".

Samantha said she was too shocked to reply to the messages and left Jake hanging.

Some commenters believed that the message was no accident, with one person writing: "What bothers me most is that him sending to you seems secretly intentional ... Like what kind of MONSTER does that?"

Signs of the monster soon emerged as an angry Jake made contact again.

He started up the conversation again, furious that Samantha had not turned up to their date and instead made TikTok videos about him.

'Jake' was mad.

She dodged a bullet.

He also attacked her character, calling her "crazy" and saying that she only fostered children to fill a void in her life.

He didn't stop there, messaging Samantha to her that his time was valuable and he didn't "find fat girls attractive".

Talk about dodging a bullet.