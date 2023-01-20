Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Lifestyle

She Said: Eryn Jean Norvill's triumphant return from exile

11 minutes to read
Joanna Wane
By
Joanna Wane

Feature writer - Canvas magazine

Everyone’s wild about Eryn Jean Norvill. Joanna Wane finds out why.

In the centre of the room, clamped to an upright easel, stood the full-length portrait of a young man of extraordinary personal beauty … The Picture of Dorian Gray

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.