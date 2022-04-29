Voyager 2021 media awards
A protester's life in Russia. Pussy Riot founding member tells of her imprisonment

6 minutes to read
Masha Alekhina at Bethells Beach during Pussy Riot's 2019 tour of New Zealand.

By Amanda Saxton

Masha Alekhina is a founding member of Russian punk protest group Pussy Riot. She spent two years in jail for calling on the Virgin Mary to banish Vladimir Putin in 2012. It hasn't stopped her

