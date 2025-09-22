Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Lifestyle

A dying man said he found the key to happiness. Science backs him up

Dana Milbank
Washington Post·
11 mins to read

Trump-voting veteran Ed Timperlake and self-described “raging liberal” Elizabeth Fox are among the politically diverse friends Tom Pellegatta collected through a regular coffee klatch in Sperryville, Virginia. Photo / Carolyn Van Houten, Washington Post

Trump-voting veteran Ed Timperlake and self-described “raging liberal” Elizabeth Fox are among the politically diverse friends Tom Pellegatta collected through a regular coffee klatch in Sperryville, Virginia. Photo / Carolyn Van Houten, Washington Post

Ted Pellegatta brought people together at a daily coffee shop gathering, helping to bridge political divides and combat loneliness.

Ted Pellegatta, the village eccentric here in rural Sperryville, Virginia, drove an ancient Honda Accord with a cracked bumper and a dinged-up vanity license plate that proclaimed: “RICH MAN”.

This was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save