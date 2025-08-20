Advertisement
A corny proposal: Farmer pops the question with a custom maze

By Gaya Gupta
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

A message grown into an Ohio cornfield by Tim Sullivan is seen from an airplane, which he used to fly over the message with his now-fiancee Caroline Liggett. Photo / Caleb Sullivan, The Washington Post

The seeds of Tim Sullivan’s plan to propose to his girlfriend were planted months in advance – literally.

The idea came to him one April day while he was mowing the front yard of his family farm in central Ohio, operating the same kind of machine they use to carve

