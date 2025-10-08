An unmet need can be the result of a variety of factors: lack of mental health resources, confusion about where to go for help, stigma around seeking mental health support, or figuring out how to afford support in a cost-of-living crisis.

But trying to improve your mental health can often come with a lot of questions and even barriers to seeking help in the first place.

To help answer Kiwis’ queries about therapy, we spoke to Dr Kate MacKrill, health psychologist at Middlemore Hospital and lecturer in the Department of Psychological Medicine at the University of Auckland, about where to start, what to expect and the one myth she wants busted.

Dr Kate MacKrill. Photo / Supplied

What are some of the barriers you see to people starting therapy?

There are a lot of practical barriers to people starting therapy: the cost, fitting around work or life schedules, and finding a therapist who can take on new clients.

Sadly, there is also still stigma about “being in therapy”, which can stop people from seeking help. People can feel ashamed; that therapy is a sign of weakness - it’s not - or you should be able to handle your problems on your own - sometimes you can’t.

What do people need to know before starting therapy?

The most important thing to know is that finding the right fit with a therapist is vital. You should feel safe, respected and understood. This “rapport” is actually the key predictor of whether therapy is successful. If you don’t feel a good connection with a therapist, it’s okay to try someone else. That’s why a lot of therapists offer brief, free initial consultations, so you can ask questions and be sure that you connect.

What is the first step people need to take when starting therapy?

The first step is the inner acknowledgement that you need support and want to seek it. Then comes the practical step of making an appointment with a therapist.

Before the first session, it can be helpful to reflect on your thoughts, feelings, challenges, and what you want to achieve from therapy.

What should they expect from a first session?

This may be self-explanatory, but expect to talk about yourself. The first session is about the therapist getting to know you as a person, as well as the issue you want to talk about. They may ask you questions about childhood, what you do in your spare time and the support network around you. They’re not being nosy, they’re just getting a picture of who you are and what is important to you.

How long does it take for people to feel the results of therapy?

How long is a piece of string? Some people can feel a bit better after the first session as they’ve had a non-judgmental space to share their thoughts and feelings. But more often, expect to feel worse before you feel better.

Therapy can be difficult. It requires you to be honest, willing to confront uncomfortable feelings, and open to difficult questions. This is all to support your self-discovery and build resiliency. Just like going to the gym can make you tired and sore, but you know it’s making you stronger.

And know that progress is not linear. Expect to experience setbacks. If we did everything perfectly the first time, then we probably wouldn’t need therapy - and I’d be out of a job.

Is therapy expensive?

Therapy can be expensive. Seeking support through a private practice can range from $180-$250 a session. Some practices do offer sessions on a sliding scale based on income.

Can people access free mental health support in New Zealand?

There are publicly funded and subsidised therapy options. Your GP can be a good first point of contact, as some GP clinics have integrated mental health professionals who offer a limited number of free sessions. GPs can also refer you to mental health services in the public health system.

If you’re under the public health system and a physical health condition is impacting your mental health, you could see a health psychologist for free. Similarly, if your mental health has been affected by a physical injury or sexual abuse, ACC can provide funding for therapy.

Many workplaces offer Employee Assistance Programmes, which provide employees with a limited number of free and confidential counselling sessions. Universities and polytechnics also offer free or low-cost counselling services.

What’s one myth about therapy you would love to see busted?

That having therapy means you’re “crazy”. No, it means you’re human.

SUICIDE AND DEPRESSION

Where to get help now:

Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

Youth services: (06) 3555 906

Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234

What’s Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)

Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)

Aoake te Rā – Free, brief therapeutic support service for those bereaved by suicide. Call 0800 000 053.

Eating Disorders Carer Support NZ: online support to parents and carers of people with eating disorders or disordered eating.

Helpline: Need to talk? Call or text 1737

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111