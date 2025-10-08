Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle
Updated

A beginner’s guide to therapy: How can New Zealanders get mental health support and how much does it cost?

Jenni Mortimer
Chief Lifestyle & Entertainment Reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Schimanski finished his 2011km run in Cape Rēinga with family and friends coming out to show their support. Video / Jesse Schimanski

Taking the first step to getting mental health support can often seem daunting.

Many people don’t know where to start, feel overwhelmed with the unknowns of therapy, and are even hesitant to admit they might need help due to the stigma attached.

This week is Mental Health Awareness

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save