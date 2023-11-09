Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

9 of the best things to do in Auckland this weekend and beyond

NZ Herald
6 mins to read
MOTAT's Christmas Lights are back. Get festive fairy lights and activities. Photo / Connor Crawford

MOTAT's Christmas Lights are back. Get festive fairy lights and activities. Photo / Connor Crawford

Your guide to what to do this weekend in Auckland, and what to plan ahead for.

1. APO Does Mahler 5

Classical music fans with Saturday evening open should promptly secure tickets to the Auckland

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle