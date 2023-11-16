Voyager 2023 media awards
9 of the best things to do in Auckland this weekend and beyond

NZ Herald
7 mins to read
The Grey Lynn Park Festival is on in Auckland this weekend. Photo / Peter Meecham

Your guide to what to do for the weekend of November 18-19 in Auckland, and what to plan ahead for.

1. Welcome Home, Te Rā

Head into Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum this

