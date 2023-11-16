The Grey Lynn Park Festival is on in Auckland this weekend. Photo / Peter Meecham

Your guide to what to do for the weekend of November 18-19 in Auckland, and what to plan ahead for.

1. Welcome Home, Te Rā

Head into Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum this weekend where one of Aotearoa’s oldest taonga, Te Rā, is on display for the first time since it was taken to Britain centuries ago. The harakeke sail is thought to be more than 200 years old and is held in a collection at the British Museum. The exact origins of the piece are unknown, but it’s believed to have been made in the late 18th century and its condition suggests it was used on waka before being taken overseas. It has been on display at the Christchurch Art Gallery since July, and from Saturday can be seen alongside two “sibling sails” made by Te Rā Ringa Raupā, a group of highly skilled weavers, at Auckland Museum.

Saturday, November 18-Sunday May 26. Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum, Auckland Domain, Parnell, Tāmaki Makaurau. Free with museum entry (free for Auckland residents).

Te Rā, an ancient taonga, is on display in Auckland for the first time since it was taken to Britain centuries ago.

2. Last Chance: Martinborough in Auckland

If you’re missing out on going to Toast Martinborough on Sunday, you can experience the next best thing at Somm wine bar in the Viaduct this weekend. Boutique Martinborough vineyard Te Kairanga is the “Guest in Residence” at Somm, which means they’re offering a cellar-door experience from more than 600km away. There are three bespoke Te Kairanga wine flights available and a set menu to match. If you head down on Saturday, there’s live jazz from crooning duo Mama Jules in the afternoon, and on Sunday you can get two-for-one pizzas.

Saturday, November 18-Sunday, November 19. Somm, Shed 22 Princes Wharf, Auckland CBD.

You can savour a taste of Martinborough wines right here in Auckland at Somm wine bar.

3. Beautiful Botanic Gardens

With summer tantalisingly close, you don’t need any reason to head out to the Auckland Botanic Gardens other than the joy of being in nature on a fine day. But they’re giving us one anyway: Holding Ground is an indoor sculpture exhibition opening in the gardens’ Visitor Centre Gallery on Saturday. It features works by some of Aotearoa’s most established and well-loved artists and spans multiple mediums. Visit the indoor gallery then take in the gardens for a hearty dose of mood-elevating greenery. A bonus if you head down there on Sunday, the Food Truck Collective is hosting Sunny Sunday Sessions from noon with loads of delicious food options and a pop-up bar.

Holding Ground: Saturday, November 18-March 3. Sunny Sunday Sessions: Sunday, November 19, noon. Auckland Botanic Gardens Visitor Centre Gallery, 102 Hill Rd, The Gardens, Auckland. FREE.

Auckland Botanic Gardens is hosting an art exhibition called Holding Ground with works from well-loved Kiwi artists.

4. Freestyle Motocross Madness

Surprise the kids with an adrenalin-packed evening of entertainment at Eden Park on Saturday with Freestyle Kings Live. Your heart will be in your throat for most of the night as these agents of motocross chaos perform extreme stunts and death-defying tricks. Australian action sports icon Robbie Maddison will be joined by freestyle motocross world champion Pat Bowden; the holder of the most X Games gold medals in moto, Rob Adelberg; our own world-record holder, Taupō’s Jed Mildon, and Wellington’s Ellie Chew, who will join the BMX squad. After Eden Park, the show will head to Hamilton, Wellington and Christchurch. They’ve just completed a sold-out tour of Australia but, if you’re quick, you can still score some tickets for the NZ shows.

Saturday, November 18. Eden Park, Reimers Ave, Kingsland, Auckland.

Sunday, November 19. FMG Stadium Waikato, 128 Seddon Rd, Frankton, Hamilton.

Saturday, November 25. Sky Stadium, 105 Waterloo Quay, Pipitea, Wellington.

Saturday, December 2. Apollo Projects Stadium, 95 Jack Hinton Drive, Addington, Christchurch. Tickets start at $47 + booking fee from ticketek.co.nz

Freestyle Kings Live at Eden Park features extreme stunts and tricks by motocross icons.

5. Camp Classics at The Capitol

The Capitol in Balmoral can always be trusted to screen films you’ve either completely forgotten about, never heard of or have always wanted to see on the big screen. It has just launched its Camp Classics Fest, which is a carefully curated selection of some of the campiest films ever made. This weekend you can see Bette Davis and Joan Crawford in the chaotic classic Whatever Happened to Baby Jane or watch Faye Dunaway portray Joan Crawford as a deranged mother in Mommie Dearest. Over the coming weeks you can also see screenings of Serial Mom starring Kathleen Turner, and cult classic Showgirls.

On now until December 9. The Capitol, Dominion Rd, Balmoral, Auckland. Tickets $10 + booking fee. See thecapitol.co.nz for session times and tickets.

The Capitol in Balmoral is screening campy classic films, including Whatever Happened to Baby Jane and Mommie Dearest.

6. Comedy Cabaret

The term comedy cabaret might make you cringe, but Catherine Cohen won’t. The New York-based Edinburgh Comedy Award winner is performing her show Come For Me on Sunday night at the Tuning Fork and it’s sharp, hilarious and very 2023. She describes the show as “sexy stand-up and songs about finding your purpose, filling the void, and sending nothing but love and light to anyone who isn’t addicted to your person”. If you’re unfamiliar with Cohen, her Netflix special The Twist...? She’s Gorgeous will give you the gist and a very good reason to snap up some of the last of the tickets.

Sunday, November 19, 7pm. The Tuning Fork, 42-80 Mahuhu Cres, Parnell, Auckland. Tickets $59.90 + booking fee from moshtix.co.nz

Catherine Cohen, an Edinburgh Comedy Award winner, is performing her show Come For Me at The Tuning Fork. Photo / Dev Bowman

7. Grey Lynn Park Festival

There’s only one place to see and be seen this weekend and it’s the Grey Lynn Park Festival, back for the first time since 2020, when the rest of the world was locked up and we were still blissfully dancing barefoot in crowds. Along with all-day live music, there are more than 250 creative stalls selling art, clothing, jewellery and other curiosities; “tent talks” about sustainability; children’s activities; food trucks and roaming performers doing everything from circus to storytelling and more. There’s always a good community vibe at this festival, which welcomes young, old and everyone in between.

Saturday, November 18, 9.30am-6pm. Grey Lynn Park, Dryden St, Grey Lynn, Auckland. FREE.

8. The Gypsy Fair

The Gypsy Fair is coming into town this weekend and taking over Craigavon Park in Green Bay. It’s a delightful way to go back to the carnivals of yore. You won’t find a VR booth or any newfangled entertainment here but you will get live music, market stalls with everything from potions and lotions to arts and crafts, gypsy caravans, children’s activities like bouncy castles and stilt walking, and traditional fair fare to keep your puku pleased. After Tāmaki Makaurau, the fair will be heading north to Whāngarei, Kerikeri and Ōrewa before travelling south later in December and January.

Saturday, November 18-Sunday, November 19, 9am-5pm. Craigavon Park, 85 Connaught St, Green Bay, Auckland. Free entry. Go to their Facebook page for future dates and locations.

9. Plan Ahead: Jingle Bellethon Telethon

The Basement Christmas Show has fast become a silly-season institution in Auckland and is now in its 14th year. Each year someone new takes the helm and this time it’s comedians Janaye Henry and Bea Gladding who’ve created Jingle Bellethon Telethon — a show set at a pre-Christmas live telethon that’s off the rails more often than on. In true Basement Christmas tradition, each night a secret celebrity guest will be thrown into the mix alongside the regular cast, which features Batanai Mashingaidze, Brady Peeti, Talia-Rae Mavaega, and Jake Arona. Get your gaggle of friends or workmates together and book tickets for some festive fun.

November 29-December 22, 6.30pm and 9pm. The Basement Theatre, Lower Greys Avenue, Auckland CBD. Tickets $32-$60 plus booking fees basementtheatre.co.nz