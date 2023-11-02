50 restaurants around the country are participating in DineAid, aiming to raise much-needed funds for the City Missions in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch. Photo / Babiche Martens

1. Kids plaster-casting

You and the kids can get your art on tomorrow at Gus Fisher Gallery in the city. Head in to see the newest exhibition Outcast by Jasmine Togo-Brisby (South Sea Islander/Australia) and John Vea (Aotearoa/Tonga) then let the young ones get mucky. Both these artists use plaster-casting in their works that explore themes of migrant labour and the Pacific slave trade. Tomorrow morning, and on December 9, children can participate in a plaster-casting workshop where they will draw inspiration from the exhibition to create their own small-scale masterpiece. Warning: it might get messy so dress the kids appropriately or bring a smock.

Outcast: Now until January 27. Plaster-casting for kids: Saturday, November 4 and December 9, 10.30am-11.30am. Gus Fisher Gallery, 74 Shortland St, Tāmaki Makaurau. Free but registration essential at eventbrite.co.nz or through gusfishergallery.auckland.ac.nz

Head in to the Gus Fisher Gallery in Auckland to see the newest exhibition Outcast by Jasmine Togo-Brisby (South Sea Islander/Australia) and John Vea (Aotearoa/Tonga). Photo / Supplied

2. Night of the Living Dead

Halloween may have been and gone but Silo Theatre is keeping the spooky times rolling with Leon Radojkovic’s Live Live Cinema: Night of the Living Dead. Silo Theatre has been on somewhat of a hiatus this year, Night of the Living Dead being their first and only production of 2023. With George Romero’s 1968 cult classic horror film playing in the background, actors Jack Buchanan and Isla Mayo will recreate the film on stage, playing all the characters bar one, as well as performing the musical score and creating sound effects. It’s theatrical mayhem, something you have to see to understand.

Today until November 12. The Hollywood Avondale, 20 St George’s Rd, Avondale, Auckland. Tickets start at $35 from iticket.co.nz

Halloween may have been and gone but Silo Theatre is keeping the spooky times rolling with Leon Radojkovic’s Live Live Cinema: Night of the Living Dead. Photo / Supplied

3. Festival of Roses

Let’s hope the petals are intact after this week’s wild weather because on Sunday, November 5 is the Parnell Festival of Roses and these gardens truly are one of central Tāmaki Makaurau’s most enchanting places. Amongst the roses, there’ll be more than 40 market stalls, 20 food trucks, live entertainment, a cutting swap, tree seedling giveaways, sustainability stands, puppies to adopt from Saving Hope Foundation, an upcycle garden challenge, craft activities, face painting, games, the kids garden club, meditation workshops for kids and more. There’s a flower bar, quiet room, bike and mobility parking - they’ve gone to great lengths to make sure everyone is catered for so get out there and frolic among the roses.

Sunday, November 5, 11am-4pm. Parnell Rose Gardens, 85-87 Gladstone Road, Parnell, Auckland. FREE.

The Parnell Festival of Roses is on Sunday and these gardens truly are one of central Tamaki Makaurau's most enchanting places. Photo / Supplied

4. Built like a Brick Lego House

Fans of television’s NZ Lego Masters will be all too familiar with the term brick-pit and this weekend you can rummage around in one yourself at the Auckland Brick Show. The 10th anniversary of the Brick Show is being held at Te Pai Netball Stadium in Henderson and there you will find grand LEGO creations by more than 80 exhibitors including some stars of the Lego Masters series. Bring your tamariki and get creative building your own masterpieces and watch live building competitions between the expert exhibitors. They may be the sworn enemies of bare feet but LEGO bricks are one of the most enduring toys ever made and this show by Auckland Lego Users Group proves what wizardry can be achieved with a bountiful brick-pit and a little imagination.

Saturday and Sunday November 4-5, 9am-5pm. Te Pai Netball Stadium, Te Pai Place, Henderson, Auckland. Adults $10; children (3-14) $5; family pass (2 adults, 2 children) $20.

The 10th anniversary of the Auckland Brick Show is being held at Te Pai Netball Stadium in Henderson this weekend. Photo / Supplied

5. Diwali in the Square

One of the highlights of Tāmaki Makaurau’s cultural calendar, the annual Diwali Festival, is on in the city this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, the festival of light will take over Aotea Square and surrounds with live dance and music performances, Indian art and craft displays including chalk rangoli design, Indian food stalls, free yoga workshops, free rickshaw rides up Queen Street, guided bike tours, a massive fireworks display on Sunday night and did we mention the food? It’s always a highlight. The Pagan festival of darkness is over, it’s time to welcome the Indian festival of light, Diwali.

Saturday and Sunday November 4-5, 12pm-9pm. Aotea Centre and surrounding area, Auckland CBD. FREE.

Diwali Festival takes place in Auckland this weekend. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

6. Scandi Christmas

You can try to fight it, you can try to hide from it but there’s no escaping it: Christmas is coming. For all you little Christmas elves desperately waiting for the go-ahead to put the tree up, the arrival of the Scandinavian Christmas Market is surely it. Tomorrow, at the Danish House in Penrose, this wee market is bringing some festive joy from our Nordic friends to kick start the silly season. You can pick up sweet Scandinavian crafts including wreaths, pottery and handmade toys, as well as some delicious Scandi treats.

Sunday, November 5, 10am-4pm. Danish House, 6 Rockridge Ave, Penrose, Auckland. Entry by gold coin donation.

7. Eat out, do good

If you have plans to catch up with friends, colleagues or a potential love interest for dinner between now and the end of the year, then do the right thing and choose to eat at one of the 50 restaurants participating in DineAid. The aim is to raise much-needed funds for the City Missions in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch. The restaurants will either give diners the option to add a $2 donation to their bill or they’ll have a DineAid special on their menu which, when ordered, will trigger a $2 donation as well. Some of the excellent Tāmaki Makaurau eateries participating include Cassia, Gemmayze Street, Lilian, Poni and The Oyster Inn. It’s a little thing you can do that will make a big difference for people in need.

Now until December 31. Participating restaurants throughout the country. Visit dineaid.org.nz for the full list of venues.

8. PLAN AHEAD: Toast Martinborough

You’ve got two weeks to get your derriere into gear and plan your trip down the line for the 30th anniversary of Toast Martinborough. The main event is Sunday, November 19, but the consistently delightful Lighthouse Gin Garden Party is kicking things off on Saturday, November 18 at The Runholder with gin and tonics, cocktails, a grazing menu and local beer and wine to whet your appetite for the following day’s festivities. Sunday’s event spans eight picturesque sites with a hop-on hop-off bus service running between them so you can mosey about at your own pace. Martinborough is a pretty spectacular spot to unwind for a weekend of good wine and food, and Toast Martinborough is definitely the weekend to do it.

Toast Martinborough: November 19. Various locations in Martinborough. Tickets $95 + booking fees from iticket.co.nz (VIP experiences available from some venues).

Lighthouse Gin Garden Party: November 18, 11am-3pm. The Runholder, 89 Martins Rd, Martinborough. Tickets $52.50 + booking fees from iticket.co.nz

More info at toastmartinborough.co.nz

The Lighthouse Gin Garden Party is kicking things off for Toast Martinborough on November 18 at The Runholder. Photo / Sam Cameron Photography

9. PLAN AHEAD: Skin Hunger

Back for round three in Tāmaki Makaurau after two sold-out seasons, Skin Hunger is an autobiographical one-woman play by Tatiana Hotere in which she explores the intersection of grief, faith and horniness. Following the death of her beloved husband, Hotere experienced a raft of sometimes surprising feelings as she embarked on life without him, one of which was sexual desire. The play is a funny, poignant and insightful look into one woman’s experience with grief and how it led to spiritual awakening and sexual empowerment. It opens on Tuesday at Q Theatre.

November 7-11, 7pm. Q Theatre, 305 Queen St, Auckland CBD. Tickets $26-$40 from qtheatre.co.nz

Back for round three in Tamaki Makaurau after two sold-out seasons, Skin Hunger is an autobiographical one-woman play by Tatiana Hotere. Photo / Supplied



