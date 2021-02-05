8yo girl expelled from US Christian school over 'girl crush'

Chloe was allegedly expelled after telling another girl she had a crush on her. Photo / GoFundMe

An 8-year-old girl was expelled from school after telling a female student she had a crush on her, her mum has claimed.

US woman Delanie Shelton alleges her daughter Chloe, who was enrolled in a private Christian school in Oklahoma, was hauled into the principal's office after telling another student that she had a crush on her.

"Before I was even called, the vice principal told Chloe that the Bible says that women can only have children with a man," Shelton told CNN.

"[The vice principal] asked me how I feel about girls liking girls and I told her that I see no issue with it."

Shelton said the situation had left her daughter feeling distressed and confused.

"She was crying and just asking me if God still loved her, and, you know, if she was wrong for feeling the way that she does," she told NBC News.

The next day, a Friday, Shelton said she was told by staff to keep Chloe at home.

On the weekend, Shelton was informed the school was "ending their partnership" with both Chloe and her 5-year-old brother.

When she asked why, Shelton alleges she was told it was because their family's views did not align with the school's.

"I was so blindsided. I was angry, hurt, betrayed, sad ... so many different emotions. I just couldn't believe it," she told CNN.

"I asked him to have a sit down meeting to discuss it and process it better and he refused, saying that 'nothing more needed to be discussed'."

The school has so far declined to comment on the decision due to privacy reasons.

"Due to privacy and other factors, it is the school's policy to refrain from public comments regarding any particular student or family," they said in a statement.

The school's handbook previously banned "boyfriend-girlfriend relationships while at school", according to screenshots provided by Shelton to NBC News.

But since Chloe's expulsion the handbook has been updated to allow boyfriend-girlfriend relationships as long as they were "based on purity".

"Inappropriate displays" of relationships are not allowed, the handbook now states.

Since going public with what happened the family have been met with an outpouring of support.

A GoFundMe page set up to help the family has raised more than US$3500 so far.