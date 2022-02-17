Other than exercise there are few things better for improving your outlook and reducing anxiety than meditation. Photo / Getty Images

Other than exercise there are few things better for improving your outlook and reducing anxiety than meditation. Photo / Getty Images

I was on my last day of a beach bach getaway when word came down that had long been expected. Omicron had arrived in New Zealand.

I was instantly plunged into a dread spiral. And while no plans for the dreaded "lockdown" appear on the cards, with cases skyrocketing it is safe to say that anxiety levels for most of us are sky high and staying home is once again the norm.

Last lockdown, in an effort to maintain any semblance of sanity I decided to make changes. I overhauled my bedroom, finally framed artwork I bought two years prior and my collection of house plants grew to jungle levels, but there were plenty of things I never got to. So, with red light settings firmly in place, I have decided to try to see this new crisis as an opportunity.

If, like me, you are trying to keep your head up under the pressure of this new Covid variant then consider taking on one of these new challenges, classes or hobbies.



Note: some of these suggestions involve in person classes but we have also given virtual/at home alternatives where possible.

Learn a language

The best thing about attempting to learn a new language is that you can do it virtually, using an audiobook, without leaving the house. Photo / Getty Images

Many a colleague has said that this was a goal of theirs during our lengthy lockdown. Not all of them took up the challenge in reality but with many of us back working from home, this is our chance.

Learning a second language is said to be one of the best things you can do for your brain health, plus, when we can travel freely again it might come in very handy. The best thing about attempting to learn a new language is that you can do it without leaving the house.

Auckland libraries have a huge selection of electronic resources which include audiobooks on just about every topic you can imagine. Simply download the "Libby" app onto your phone, put in your library card details and then simply search for and borrow what you need. You can find everything from beginner Spanish to rapid Russian. Prego!

Join a book club

What better way to stay motivated with reading than to join a book club? Photo / Getty Images

Reading more books was another common goal of those stuck at home for months at a time last year and what better way to stay motivated than to join a book club. There are some good virtual options out there. Auckland University has a book club forum for students, alumni and friends of the university, group sharing site Meet Up will also help you find a book club in your area.

Brush up

Upcycling furniture is easier than it looks and very satisfying. Photo / Getty Images

I did a lot of overhauling of my home during lockdown, becoming more and more discontented with my furniture and the layout of rooms the longer I had to stare at them. I confess to splashing out on a new bed, but one other way I found to exert some creative control over my life was to give furniture I already had a little makeover.

Upcycling furniture is easier than it looks and very satisfying. All you really need is some sandpaper, a brush and the right paint. There are some wonderful online tutorials about the right way to approach re-painting furniture. Voodoo Molly, the makers of Vintage Paint, a unique NZ made paint that is perfect for easy upcycling have some really helpful instructional videos on their website.

Get your art on

A study published in the Journal of the American Art Therapy Association found that art making can actually help our brains to navigate challenges in the future. Photo / Getty Images

A study published in the Journal of the American Art Therapy Association found that art making can actually help our brains to navigate challenges in the future. That's a pretty handy trick for our brains to have in these uncertain times.

You can simply doodle on a piece of paper, throw some paint on a canvas or take it to the next level with an art class. A range of apps offer virtual classes, or, if you do want to venture out there are in-person about town, including some fun and affordable classes in vinyl paint effects at Art in Bloom in Auckland.

Find your zen

Other than exercise there are few things better for improving your outlook and reducing anxiety than meditation. There are gazillions of free guided meditations online, or if you want to pay a little for something more structured the Headspace app is a great investment.

If in person is more appealing to you then keep a look out for free meditation classes in your area. Kadampa Meditation Centre Auckland offer both online and in-person meditation classes most days of the week, and they're free.

DIY adornments

Jewellery making is both practical and hands on, as well as being creative. Photo / Getty Images

I have always loved the idea of making my own jewellery and I have dabbled from time to time, occasionally creating something I could wear without shame.

Recently a close friend put me onto a new jewellery making studio based in New Lynn, the Jewellers Collective. The Collective offer a wide range of classes working with everything from silver to clay. If you have dabbled in making your own jewellery and want to take it to the next level the classes are worth a look. If you just want to have a play you can get simple bead-based jewellery making sets that have everything you need to get started.





Tune up

Perhaps we should all learn how to do basic tuning and maintenance on our cars. Photo / Getty Images

Years ago a good friend of mine undertook a series of car maintenance classes. She had an old car that she wanted to maintain as much as possible using her own hands to save money.

To this day I think it is brilliant and we should all learn how to do basic tuning on our cars. The adult learning centre offers a car maintenance and repairs course that teaches you how to apply grease, carry out an oil change, swap out brake pads and maintain the engine of your own car. These basic skills will make you feel empowered and would benefit motorists of all shapes, sizes and genders.





Kick, ball change

Try a new dance class through an app or online classes, but if you like the idea of meeting people face-to-face there are a plethora of adult dance classes out there. Photo / Getty Images

Dancing combines all the elements needed for a happy head and overall feeling of wellbeing. You are exercising, which releases those lovely endorphins, challenging yourself to do something new, which is great for your self-esteem and it's fun.

There are oodles of apps or online classes, but if you like the idea of meeting people face-to-face and are the covid-threat is not too scary then there are a plethora of adult dance classes around Auckland. The Dance Studio has studios in Balmoral and Morningside and offer everything from ballet to tap and hip hop (which is all ages so you could even do it with the kids). The classes do require a commitment as there is a dance recital at the end of the year that you will take part in.