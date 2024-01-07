Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Five ways you can manage burnout without quitting your job

By Georgia Vavasour
4 mins to read
Tired of being always on? Learn to recalibrate your work-life balance for a happier you. Photo / 123rf

Tired of being always on? Learn to recalibrate your work-life balance for a happier you. Photo / 123rf

After a holiday and a New Year reset, many people return to work wondering whether it’s time to quit their job. That might not be possible or preferable, so here are five tips

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.