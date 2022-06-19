Voyager 2021 media awards
3 special food experiences that celebrate Matariki

Smoke and dust fly as food is being prepared for a hangi. Photo / 123rf

Maggie Wicks
By
Maggie Wicks

Food Editor and Writer

Celebrate New Zealand's first Matariki public holiday in three delicious ways.

Umu Kohukohu Whetū

All are welcome to this Umu Kohukohu Whetū, the preparation of the hāngī before sunrise on the first day of Matariki celebrations. Families are welcome to attend this traditional ceremony, which begins at 5am with an explanation of the ceremony – during which kai will be prepared as an offering to the stars, giving thanks for the bounty of the past year, as the Matariki star cluster appears in the morning sky. June 21, 5am at Ōrakei Marae, 51b Kitemoana St, Ōrakei,

matarikifestival.org.nz

Smoke and dust fly as food is being prepared for a hangi. Photo / 123rf
Kai Maori gift box

We Love Local celebrates NZ's bespoke and boutique producers, and their new gift box is a celebration of delicious Maori-owned businesses. Inside the Kai Maori box you'll find treats such as Kai Ōra manuka balsamic, Waikōkopu olive oil, Titahi kelp crackers, award-winning kamokamo pickles handmade at Ōmaka marae, and a bottle of wine from Tohu, the first Maori-owned winery. Your money supports the small businesses represented in the box, and We Love Local will give 1 per cent of sales to NZ charities. From $62, welovelocal.nz

We Love Local's Kai Maori box. Photo / Supplied
Kawakawa chocolate

Wellington Chocolate Factory has released a limited edition bar – Kawakawa Dark Chocolate, which combines native kawakawa (which offers a mint-like characteristic) with Dominican cocoa beans. The wrapper was designed by Wellington artist Xoë Hall (Kāi Tahu), and is inspired by the Matariki star cluster, Te Kāhui whetū ō Matariki. 100 per cent of proceeds from sales of this new bar will go to Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Toa to support Ngāti Toa students studying graphic design. $12.50, wcf.co.nz

Wellington Chocolate Factory's new dark chocolate kawakawa bar. Photo / Supplied
