Dan Swygart has hit back at claims he is “creepy” for dating 23-year-old woman Shauna Rae who looks like an 8-year-old girl thanks to a condition called pituitary dwarfism. Photo / Instagram / thereal_shaunarae99

Dan Swygart has hit back at claims he is “creepy” for dating 23-year-old woman Shauna Rae who looks like an 8-year-old girl thanks to a condition called pituitary dwarfism. Photo / Instagram / thereal_shaunarae99

A man who is dating a 23-year-old woman trapped in the body of an 8-year-old has hit back at cruel trolls who have branded him “creepy”.

Dan Swygart, 26, is dating Shauna Rae Lesick, 23, after building a connection online.

Lesick made headline when she appeared on US reality TV series I am Shayna Rae. which showcased her life as a disabled woman. She stands at just 116cm tall and weighs 22kg.

The 23-year-old had brain cancer as a child and the side effects from her treatment stunted her growth.

She suffered damage to her pituitary gland leaving her with pituitary dwarfism.

Inspired by Lesick’s “emotional strength” and story, Swygart contacted the now 23-year-old by sending flowers and a card saying “go live your best life, wishing you all the happiness you deserve”.

The pair then began talking more and more on Instagram, exchanging messages as their connection grew strong.

Swygart then appeared alongside Lesick on the second series of the show, which highlighted the couple sharing several dates together.

“It’s very important to remember that Shauna is an incredible 23-year-old woman who has a disability,” he explained. “So as you are building a connection with her, it’s important to acknowledge her disability and look past that and build it with who she is as an individual.”

Despite the couple being fully consenting adults, Swygart has been hit with cruel abuse from viewers who accuse him of being a “creep” and question how he can be attracted to someone who “looks like a kid”.

He says he knew he was “going to get some hate” when their relationship blossomed, but has hit out strongly at those giving him abuse.

“Me and Shauna are still just good friends, getting to know each other but I think it’s absolutely disgusting the attitude of some people,” he said.

“She’s been through so much in life. She survived cancer as a child, she’s always felt different and treated different by society, but how dare you take away her right, her human right to have a connection, a friendship, a relationship with someone else?

“Who are you to say that she can’t have that?” Swygart went on.

“I am absolutely disgusted by some people’s attitudes towards her and my friendship with her. I cannot believe some people who deny her the right to have a friendship or a connection with someone else.

“How dare you? How dare you?

“She’s this incredible, inspiring 23-year-old woman who just happens to be a little bit short. And as soon as you say that she can’t have a real-world connection with someone else, you dehumanise her, which is absolutely disgusting.

“She is a human being. She deserves to have relationships and connections with whomever she wants. And I think some people aren’t emotionally mature enough to understand that you can have a deep connection based on personality rather than just on looks.”

Swygart also revealed he has received messages of support from others with disabilities who thanked him for showcasing the issue.

“It’s given so many people hope that despite them being different, they too can find an amazing friendship and connection with someone,” he concluded.



