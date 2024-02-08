20 Valentine’s Day gift ideas under $150 that aren’t flowers or chocolates

Valentine's Day gifts under $150. Photo / Getty Images.

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and if you haven’t had a chance to think about what to get your significant other, we’ve done the hard work for you.

Perhaps you’re just looking for a small token of your affection or something to add to a present you’ve already purchased, but flowers and chocolates just don’t seem personal enough. Maybe you’re looking for something really special, but need to keep to a tight budget.

Coming in at under $150, there’s a gift amongst these 20 that’s sure to suit a long-term love or a blossoming romance, without going too over the top. From sterling silver charms to pottery kits, a very chic fragrance and playful homeware additions, you’re sure to find something to treat a special someone (or even yourself).

Beauty-ful Buys

Maryse Lip Shine in Lychee

Brand new from this 100 per cent natural New Zealand brand, this lip shine offers a very soft hint of pink that’s also perfect for bringing a flush to the cheeks.

$58 from Maryse.

Abel Discovery Set

Feeling apprehensive about choosing a fragrance for someone else? Abel has the solution, with its Discovery Set which features five 1ml samples of the brand’s most popular, 100 per cent natural perfumes.

$59 from Abel.

Becca Project Body Oil in Stella Rose

Made by hand in Auckland, this body oil offers a true aromatherapy experience, with an aromatic blend of magnolia, myrrh, sandalwood, rose and hinoki essential oils.

$39.95 for 30ml and $59 for 100ml from Becca Project.

Le Labo Santal 33 Body Lotion

Santal 33 Body Lotion

Santal 33 is one of those cult scents that’s hard not to fall head over heels for. Whether they’re already into the eau de parfum or not, you can’t go wrong with this luxe lotion.

$143 from Mecca.

Paume All-in-One Cuticle & Nail Cream

Perfect for anyone who carries their life in their handbag, this 22ml tube gives hands, nails and cuticles TLC on the go.

$38 from Paume.

Jewels & Gems

Meadowlark Croissant Stud Earrings

Elegant, dainty and undeniably adorable, these sterling silver croissant studs are made for pastry lovers. They are also available in 23ct gold plated and 9ct solid gold.

$149 from Meadowlark.

Sophie forEVER permanent jewellery

Local accessories brand Sophie is now offering a permanent jewellery service from their Auckland showroom, whereby super-fine chains in sterling silver, 14 karat gold fill or 9 karat solid gold are soldered shut to the wrist or ankle. A special way to celebrate a long-lasting love!

From $58 for sterling silver from Sophie.

Crushes Champagne Heart and Clear Quartz Necklace

For those who love to make a statement, this clear quartz beaded necklace with 42mm glass heart pendant is the perfect piece. Clear quartz is a mineral associated with spiritual growth, so keep that in mind too…

$60 from Crushes.

Michael Hill Men’s Signet Ring in Sterling Silver

If you’re looking for an everyday accessory you can’t go wrong with a signet ring. With room for engraving, it’s a classic piece that can be personalised for an extra special touch.

$149 from Michael Hill.

Walker & Hall Sterling Silver Noted Letter

Buy enough initials to spell a word or name, or choose just one to add to a bracelet or necklace. A sentimental piece of jewellery at a very accessible price point.

$39 each from Walker & Hall.

Hobbies & Activities

The World According to Joan Didion by Evelyn McDonnell

Bookworms will always appreciate being gifted a book that you’ve put a lot of thought into purchasing. This newly released work explores the life and legacy of one of the most influential writers of our time.

$37 from Bookety Book Books.

Piece House X Karen Walker Runaway Stamps 1000 Piece Puzzle

Karen Walker, a lifelong puzzler, has collaborated with local puzzle experts Piece House to create a signature jigsaw to represent her iconic brand. They have also curated a Spotify playlist to listen to while you puzzle, so be sure to share the link.

$59 from Piece House.

Modeletto Air Dry Pottery Kit

A great gift for pottery enthusiasts or anyone looking to dabble in the art of air-dry clay, this kit contains everything you need to create a little piece of magic at home - no kiln required.

$79 from Modeletto.

Hibi Match Box Incense

A playful take on traditional incense sticks, these miniature matchsticks burn for 10 minutes and leave a long-lasting aroma throughout the home. A lovely accompaniment to any indoor activity and an adorable gift.

$21 from Paper Plane.

Classic Backgammon Game

Whether your partner is a gamer or not, board games are a fun way to add a little healthy competition to your relationship, stimulate conversation and give you something to do together when you’ve got some downtime. Backgammon is the perfect two-player game.

$110 from Crave Home.

Raise a Toast

G.H. Mumm Central Otago Blanc de Noirs Brut NV

Launched late last year, this sparkling wine has a lovely local backstory behind it, with French Champagne house G.H. Mumm drawing on the celebrated pinot noir region of Central Otago to create a very special drop. If you and your partner have an affiliation with Queenstown or Central Otago, consider this a delicious nod.

$60 from Glengarry.

Fazeek Wave Coupe Set of 2 in Amber

Fazeek’s modern and playful glassware offers an elegant spin on classic shapes, and these hand-blown glasses can be used for Champagne, cocktails and even as a vessel for decadent desserts.

$149 from Moi on George.

Tippl Hibiscus Margarita Drink Infusion

Take your drinks game up a notch by gifting a jar of this lively drink infusion, which contains enough goodies for eight cocktails. This one in particular is fantastic with tequila, mezcal, vodka, gin, sparkling water and non-alcoholic spirits and there are a variety of infusions available.

$39 from Tippl.

Leach Studio Curly Ceramic Mug

Handmade in Warkworth, these ceramic mugs are a lovely way to make your morning cuppa that little bit more special. Be sure to buy more than one.

$40 each from Leach Studio.

Love Tea Floral Love Loose Leaf Tea

Adding a box of tea to any gift is a super-sweet cherry on top, and this Love Tea - a delicate blend of rose, chamomile, lavender and calendula — certainly fits the bill for Valentine’s Day.

$17.50 from Natural Things.