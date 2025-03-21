The charity is struggling to keep up with demand and the rising cost of getting a dog from the breeding stage through to retirement.

Blind Low Vision NZ (BLVNZ), which runs Guide Dogs NZ, receives no Government funding. Raising, training and matching these extraordinary dogs comes at a huge cost: $175,000 per dog.

The training process for guide dogs is one of the most rigorous among service animals, requiring expert care and resources. Training costs include breeding, housing, food, vet care and other resources.

Guide dog puppies in training at Blind Low Vision NZ’s breeding and training centre in Auckland. Photo / Alyse Wright

Hoskin says the costs begin long before the puppies are born.

“These little fellas start their life back in the office through our breeding and planning, and that’s where we work to match mum with the right dad. From there, pups are born and reside here in the breeding and development centre for 11 weeks. Throughout that 11 weeks there’s a structured programme that they go through to start building that strength, resilience, confidence, and individual thinking so they can move into the next stage of their journey to become a guide dog,” he says.

Guide dogs are in formal training until they are about 2, when they can be matched with a client and work until they are 8 to 10, when they can retire.

Without donations funding the dogs’ lives, the charity says up to 50 people are left waiting for a guide dog each year.

“Guide Dog Puppy Appeal is critical for breeding and developing confident, resilient dogs that support and enhance the lives of blind and low vision people in the community,” BLVNZ chief executive Andrea Midgen says.

“With an average wait time of eight to nine months and 27 clients currently awaiting a match, your support can make an enormous difference by helping us raise and train more guide dog puppies.”

Every year, BLVNZ breeds about 100 potential guide dogs, of which about 25 graduate to serve as trusted companions. There are currently 144 active guide dog teams and 129 guide dogs in training.

As for the 75% who don’t make it through the programme, Guide Dogs then partners with other service dog organisations to try to find suitable matches for people with other assistance needs such as mobility or epilepsy.

A small number of the dogs are adopted out to be brilliant pets, Hoskin says.

Guide dog puppies in training at Blind Low Vision NZ’s breeding and training centre in Auckland. Photo / Alyse Wright

So why are Labradors in particular selected for the special service role?

According to Hoskin, it comes down to their personalities, drive for food and ability to be trained.

“There’s a combination of behaviour, temperaments and genetics. Getting these guys operational out on the street with a client, we’re looking for dogs that are overall resilient, confident and can handle pretty much anything that’s chucked their way.

Guide dog puppies in training at Blind Low Vision NZ’s breeding and training centre in Auckland. Photo / Alyse Wright

“The biggest thing that we’re looking for is the ability to individually think for themselves and work through any of those barriers and obstacles that are presented to them with their client out in the community.”

For BLVNZ clients like Ocean Armstrong, having a guide dog has done just that. She says her guide dog Lester has boosted her confidence, independence and freedom.

“It has meant the world to me, being able to enjoy life without the dependence on someone. I can see my friends, and I can take my child to school. I feel confident that I can do things independently,” Ocean says.

Guide dogs are a vital help for New Zealanders like Ocean Armstrong. Photo / Sarah Weber

March is Guide Dogs NZ’s annual appeal month. The charity says that every donation directly supports the breeding, raising, and training of guide dog puppies and helps reduce the waiting time for those in need.

Jenni Mortimer is the Herald’s chief lifestyle and entertainment reporter. Jenni started at the Herald in 2017 and previously worked as its lifestyle, entertainment and travel editor.