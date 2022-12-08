These quick and easy Korean noodle bowls from Polly's Kitchen will become your new go-to Friday night meal. Video / Polly's Kitchen / NZ Herald

In 2022 it seems almost impossible to save money, buy good food and treat yourself all at the same time. Enter Fakeaway Fridays, the Herald’s new series where we create fake takeaway (fakeaway) meals that not only are delicious and nutritious but also come in under $15 and serve 2-4 people.

So instead of dropping $50 for a takeaway meal this Friday night, why not try a Fakeaway! It’s easier than you may think with our simple tips and tricks and partially-made products already hiding on your supermarket shelves.

Polly Markus, known online as the cook behind Miss Polly’s Kitchen, started sharing her recipes on her Instagram page during the first lockdown of 2020. Now she’s one of Kiwis’ favourite foodie influencers, sharing easy and healthy recipes for her followers.

Her take on a quick Shin Ramyun is a far cry from your student bowl of ramen. She’s taken a few supermarket basics, added some tasty seasonings and garnishes and transformed a humble packet of noodles into something delicious. Try making these tonight instead of heading out for a takeaway dinner.

Shin Ramyun

Ingredients

2 packets Shin Ramyun noodles - $5

6 cups boiling water

1 sachet of the noodle seasoning

4 tbsp soy sauce - about 40c

2 tbsp sesame oil - 82c

2 tbsp Chinkiang vinegar or rice wine vinegar - 36c

2 eggs - about 47c

1 carrot, julienned - 52c

1 cup frozen peas - $1

1 handful spinach - about $1

2 packets of dried veggies (from the noodle packets)

4 tbsp sliced spring onions - about $1

Handful of fresh coriander - about $1

Total: $11.57 for 2 servings

Method

Heat a small pot of water, add the eggs and boil for 5 and a half minutes. Carefully peel and set aside.

In a second pot boil 6 cups of water, then add the noodles, seasoning, soy, sesame and vinegar. Stir well and let it simmer away for 3.5 minutes.

Add the carrots and peas, stir and leave to bubble away for another minute.

Turn the heat off and stir in the spinach. Pour the soup and noodles into two bowls. Slice the eggs in half, place on top of the noodles. Garnish with the dried veggie sachets, fresh spring onions and coriander.

Quick and easy Shin Ramyun noodles. Photo / Polly Markus



