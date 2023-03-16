This week's Fakeaway Friday is a saucy fried chicken with a peach slaw! Video / NZ Herald

In 2023 it seems almost impossible to save money, buy good food and treat yourself all at the same time. Enter Fakeaway Fridays, the Herald’s new series where we create fake takeaway (fakeaway) meals that not only are delicious and nutritious but also come in under $15 and serve 2-4 people.

So instead of dropping $50 for a takeaway meal this Friday night, why not try a Fakeaway! It’s easier than you may think with our simple tips and tricks and partially made products already hiding on your supermarket shelves.

It’s Friday, Fakeaway fans! And what better way to welcome in the weekend than wings! Private chef Hercules Noble, better known as the sourdough king, ventured out of dough territory for a Friday feast to get your hands dirty.

Noble’s sticky chicken nibbles are a simple feat but pack in big Asian flavours and seamlessly secure their spot on the dinner table most Friday nights - minus the delivery fee. Take it from us, there’s no better way to start the weekend than a wing in each hand and a little extra cash in your pocket.

Ingredients:

Fried chicken

12 chicken wings - $7.98

2 cloves grated garlic - $0.36

1 thumb of grated ginger - $0.10

2 cups corn starch - $1.92

2 tsp ground black pepper

2 tsp fine salt

$10.36

Sauce

4 tbsp gochujang - $1.26

4 tbsp ketchup - $0.48

3 tbsp mirin - $0.54

3 tbsp soy sauce - $0.30

3 tbsp honey - $0.44

2 tsp brown sugar - $0.02

4 grated garlic cloves - $0.72

$3.76

Slaw

Half peach, finely sliced - $0.59

40g red cabbage, finely sliced - $0.40

40g green cabbage, finely sliced - $0.40

1 dill pickle, finely sliced - $0.22

1 tsp red wine vinegar - $0.05

1/2 tsp fine salt

$1.66

Total: $15.78

Method:

Start by marinating your chicken by combining all the ingredients, excluding the corn starch, in a big bowl. Cover and set aside for an hour or overnight in the fridge.

Combine all the sauce ingredients, excluding rice wine vinegar, in a pot and bring to a gentle simmer for a couple of minutes. Our aim is to reduce the sauce a little. Just to thicken it up a bit. Turn off the heat and mix in your rice wine vinegar. Set aside.

Combine all of your slaw ingredients in a bowl and set aside.

Fill a medium-sized pot up just under half full with canola or sunflower oil. Turn on high heat and bring to 180C. In the meantime, remove your chicken from the fridge and dab dry using paper towels. Now toss in the corn starch until entirely coated.

Fry your chicken wings for 5 minutes moving around every minute or so. Remove and drain on a wire rack or paper towel. Bring the oil up to 200 degrees before frying again for another 4 minutes. Remove and drain on a wire rack for 30 seconds.

Toss your chicken in a bowl along with the sauce until entirely coated. Add to a plate along with your slaw. Sprinkle over some sesame seeds and spring onion.

Serves 4