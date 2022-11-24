No need to stop at your local Mexicalli to get a delicious burrito bowl - you c an make it from home by following our Fakeaway Friday recipe! Video / DishedByKate / NZ Herald

No need to stop at your local Mexicalli to get a delicious burrito bowl - you c an make it from home by following our Fakeaway Friday recipe! Video / DishedByKate / NZ Herald

In 2022 it seems almost impossible to save money, buy good food and treat yourself all at the same time. Enter Fakeaway Fridays, the Herald’s new series where we create fake takeaway (fakeaway) meals that not only are delicious and nutritious but also come in under $15 and serve 2-4 people.

So instead of dropping $50 for a takeaway meal this Friday night, why not try a Fakeaway! It’s easier than you may think with our simple tips and tricks and partially-made products already hiding on your supermarket shelves.

The only thing better than a loaded burrito bowl is a loaded burrito bowl served in an edible, super crispy tortilla basket.

This is such a fun way to serve a super flavoursome fakeaway - and making the crispy bowl is a lot easier than you might think. Kate Phillips of Dished by Kate has shared three options below, depending on the equipment you have in your kitchen.

While I love an indulgent fakeaway, sometimes it’s nice to enjoy something that feels special, but is still fresh and (fairly) good for you. It’s a perfect option as the weather (slowly) starts to warm up.

Dished by Kate's loaded crispy tortilla burrito bowls. Photo / Supplied

Loaded crispy tortilla burrito bowls

4 flour tortillas - $1.03

3 tablespoons oil (vegetable or olive)

½ an onion, finely diced - roughly 10c

2 garlic cloves, crushed - roughly 4c

1 teaspoon paprika - roughly 24c

1 teaspoon chilli flakes - roughly 24c

1 teaspoon ground cumin - roughly 24c

500g beef mince - $6.50

2 tablespoons tomato paste - roughly 17c

2 teaspoons salt

2 large ripe tomatoes, finely diced - $1.26

1 head of lettuce, chopped finely or shredded - $1.99

1 can of black beans (400g) - $1.89

4 tablespoons plain yoghurt - roughly 26c

½ cup grated cheese - roughly 60c ($9.99 for 1kg)

Total: $14.56 for 4 portions (Prices based on current Pak‘nSave pricing)

Method

For the crispy tortilla bowls:

Heat your oven to 180C fan. There are a couple of ways you can do this, depending on the equipment you have. You can use a small oven-proof saucepan, an oven-proof bowl or you can drape the tortilla over an upside-down, empty large glass jar.

Whichever method you choose, brush the side of the tortilla that will touch the pot, bowl or jar with oil. Press the tortilla into the pot or bowl to create a bowl shape, or press it down over the bottom of your upside-down jar. Bake for 12 minutes, until crispy all over. Remove carefully from the oven and let cool.

For the burrito mince:

Add 1 tablespoon of oil to a large pan over medium heat, then add the diced onion. Cook, stirring for a couple of minutes until it starts to soften and change colour. At this point, add the garlic, paprika, chilli flakes and cumin. Stir them through the onion for another minute.

Add the beef mince and break it up with your spoon. Cook, stirring for another 4 minutes until it starts to brown. At this point, add the tomato paste and mix it through the mince for another couple of minutes. Give it a taste, and add a bit more salt if you think it needs it. Remove the pan from the heat.

For the black beans:

You can either do this in a small pan on the stovetop, or in the microwave. Drain the liquid from the beans. Taste them - if they’re already quite salty, skip adding the salt. If they’re not salty, add 1 teaspoon of salt and mix it through. Heat the beans for 1 minute in a small pot on the stove or in a microwave-safe bowl in the microwave.

Now you’re ready to assemble! Divide the shredded lettuce between your crispy tortilla bowls, then top with the beef. Spoon over the beans and tomatoes, then finish with the yoghurt and the grated cheese.







