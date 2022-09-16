$15 Fakeaway Friday: Cheat's 'fried' chicken burgers

Missing the Chicken Big Mac? Look no further. Photo / 123rf

In 2022 it seems almost impossible to save money, buy good food and treat yourself all at the same time. Enter Fakeaway Fridays, the Herald's new series where we create fake takeaway (fakeaway) meals that not only are delicious and nutritious but also come in under $15 and serve 2-4 people.

So instead of dropping $50 for a takeaway meal this Friday night, why not try a Fakeaway! It's easier than you may think with our simple tips and tricks and partially-made products already hiding on your supermarket shelves.

How many times have I ordered Maccas on Uber Eats, forked out for delivery and been disappointed by the fact that it's cold by the time it arrives? I'm not going to tell you, but it's an embarrassing amount.

A hack I learned during my uni days was that takeaway meals are cheaper when you look in the frozen section of your local supermarket instead of heading for a drive-thru or scrolling through an app.

With a few tweaks - and a secret sauce up your sleeve - a simple frozen chicken patty can become a decent homemade (ish) burger. It's not going to win Welly on a Plate, but boy does it satisfy the craving for a takeaway. Yeah look, I know it's not particularly healthy. It's a burger, what did you expect?

You can make four of these bad boys for just over $15 using items that are probably already in your pantry or freezer. They're cheaper than McDonald's or Better Burger and dare I say it, taste just as good if not better.

Keep chicken patties like these in the freezer to whip up a quick burger when you feel like a takeaway. Photo / Supplied

Cheats' 'fried' chicken burgers

Ingredients

*Serves 2

Tegel 4pk frozen chicken patties - $7.80

1/4 iceberg lettuce - $1

Burger buns - $3 for a pack of 6 (I used 4)

Mayonnaise - already in my fridge/pantry staple

A few gherkins - $2.90 a jar

4 cheese slices - $1 ($3 for a 12 pack of homebrand pre-sliced cheese)

Total: About $15.70

Method:

Put your chicken patties on an oven tray and cook at 180C for 15 to 20 minutes or until they're heated through and crispy, turning them over about halfway through the cooking time.

While they are cooking, chop your lettuce into (coleslaw style) strips and set aside.

When the patties are almost done, slice your burger buns in half and place them cut sides up on an oven tray. Slide into the oven and toast until golden.

For the burger sauce, chop up your gherkins as finely as you like. Add a few spoonfuls of mayo and combine.

To assemble your burgers, spread gherkin mayo on both sides of each bun, add a handful of shredded lettuce, and top with a chicken patty. Lay a cheese slice on your patty, slap on the top of the bun and you're ready to go.

Note: For an extra dash of flavour, sprinkle some smoked paprika and garlic salt on your patties before cooking.