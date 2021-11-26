100 Iconic Eats for food-loving Aucklanders to discover as eateries prepare to reopen under the new traffic light system

Willie Nguyen and Yessika Lim are overjoyed that their Vietnamese Banh Mi from Duck Duck Goose Eatery made it to the 2021 Iconic Auckland Eats list. Photo / Dean Purcell

Lincoln Tan is the New Zealand Herald’s diversity, ethnic affairs and immigration senior reporter.

Vietnamese-Kiwi chef Willie Nguyen said he shed tears of joy when he found out the banh mi at his Duck Duck Goose Eatery made the 2021 Iconic Auckland Eats list.

Nguyen's wife Yessika Lim, 31, a patisserie chef, had got the baguette for the Vietnamese sandwich right only after more than 50 attempts - which is key to getting the banh mi from "good to perfect".

Banh Mi from Duck Duck Goose. Photograph by Babiche Martens. www.babichemartens.com

"My wife is not Vietnamese, but she tried so hard by even getting recipes from Vietnam translated, and never gave up," said 36-year-old Nguyen.

"I cried happy tears not because I can now get to eat good banh mi, but I feel making it to Iconic Eats is just a perfect recognition for the determination and never-say-die attitude of my wife Yessika."

Chef Makoto Tokuyama with Cocoro's signature sashimi platter. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Banh mi sandwich uses a baguette with thin, crisp crust and soft airy texture, different from the usual French loaf. It is served filled with ingredients such as grilled pork belly or lemon grass chicken with pickled vegetables, coriander and fresh cut chilli.

Nguyen's banh mi is on the list of the much-anticipated second annual Iconic Auckland Eats list released today by Auckland Unlimited.

Prawn toast from Hello Beastie. Photo / Babiche Martens

The new list highlights 100 unique and well-loved dishes that can only be enjoyed in Auckland and will take the taste buds on a tour around the globe.

The list was created following nominations by nearly 1000 food-loving Aucklanders who shared stories of their favourite eats across the region.

The Shakshuka at Ima's. Photo / Babiche Martens

Mayor Phil Goff says the list is a celebration of Auckland's world-class culinary scene.

"Tāmaki Makaurau is renowned for its food, wine and hospitality, and it's great to be able to highlight some of the best of the best dishes from across the region.

1 kg ribs platter from Mr Hao. Photo / Babiche Martens

"This year's list is also a reflection of Auckland's diverse population. With over 40 per cent of us born overseas, Auckland is one of the most multicultural cities in the world and that richness in culture extends to the huge range of food choices on offer from eateries across the city."

Goff said Aucklanders loved to dine out, and with the city moving to the new Covid-19 protection framework in a week, people could look to returning to a more normal life with the ability to once again visit restaurants and eateries.

Odette's market fish crayfish butter. Photo / Babiche Martens

The list features some clear favourites with 16 dishes that have made the list for two years running, including crayfish meatballs from Baduzzi, beef brisket from Blue Ox Babe BBQ, dumplings in spicy sauce from Eden Noodles, lamingtons from Sugar at Chelsea Bay Cafe, and the signature sashimi platter from Cocoro.

Chef Makoto Tokuyama, who created Cocoro's sashimi platter eight years ago, said he was honoured that his dish has made the list again.

French Toast from Cafe on Lincoln. Photo / Babiche Martens

"I created the platter to celebrate the best seafood that New Zealand has to offer, and I think this shows that people appreciate and like that."

The $380 platter comprises up to 30 different types of fish, shellfish and other seafood, 75 per cent of which are local and the others imported from Japan.

Lamb Pita from Fatima's. Photo / Babiche Martens

The list features dishes from fine dining establishments to cheap and cheerful cafes, food trucks, markets and hole-in-the-wall offerings.

Pang Lang Hong, who owns a little takeaway shop in Papakura called Singapore Takeaway, said she was surprised her wan tan mee made the top 100.

Or-chien - oyster omelette from Treasure Kitchen. Photo / Babiche Martens

"I thought this sort of list is only for five-star restaurants and master chefs and we are just a little shop," she said.

"I am really humbled by this but now I hope we can meet people's expectations."

Wan Tan Mee from Singapore Takeaway. Photo / Babiche Martens

A further 21 restaurants made the list again, but with different dishes featured this year. Blue Rose Cafe's koko Samoa cupcake was selected last year, while this year it's the hangi pie that caught Aucklanders' attention.

Last year, spicy chicken wings were featured from Mr Hao, but the restaurant made it back this year with its 1kg cumin spicy ribs and its sweet n sour pork ribs.

Pulled lamb shoulder from Amano. Photo / Babiche Martens

Co-owner Julian Diprose said the owners worked closely with its chefs to "continually improve" and he was pleased that they have come out more than one dish that turned out to be winners.

Annabelle White, a food writer and TV cooking personality, successfully nominated Ima Cuisine's Shakshuka and says going to eat there was "like going to a home that happens to have the most amazing dedicated chef in the kitchen".

Half Duck at It's Java. Photo / Babiche Martens

Auckland Unlimited programme manager Annie Dundas says this year's Iconic Auckland Eats list is testament to a much-loved hospitality industry that can meet any craving.

"The stories about the final 100 eats are as diverse as the dishes they describe – a true reflection of Auckland's rich dining scene and ethnic diversity.

Peking Duck at Huami. Photo / Babiche Martens

"While we can't travel the world right now, you can certainly eat your way around the world right here in Auckland – from South Africa to the Middle East, Italy to Indonesia."

Dundas said Auckland's hospitality industry has faced incredible challenges through the pandemic.

Lamb Biryani from Paradise Takeaways. Photo / Babiche Martens

"The stories shared throughout the list are heart-warming and prove how important food and our hospitality industry is on a very personal level."

The inaugural list was published last year by Auckland Unlimited to support local hospitality businesses and build Auckland's reputation as a food and beverage destination.

To explore the 2021 Iconic Auckland Eats list visit www.iconiceats.co.nz