Kāpiti Judo Club achieves medal haul at Wellington Judo Championships

Some of the Kāpiti Judo Club members who competed in the Wellington Judo Championships, from left, Alice Keating, Aroha-Mae Bunner, Ayla Robson and Brynn Jarnell.

With all the disruptions during the year Kāpiti Judo Club contestants at the annual Wellington Judo Championships certainly did not let that hinder their performance.

"Gold, silver and bronze medals were hung around their necks as they stood on the podium," the club's Karen Parker said.

"Their training dedication and fighting spirit certainly was on display with high enthusiasm when on the mat."

Max Freshwater won junior boys under 40kg and junior boys open division gold medals.

"He certainly let other competitors know he was not there to miss out."

Competing for the first time, Sid Dorling won bronze in the senior boys under 36kg.

Senior girls was a challenge for clubmates Alice Keating, Ayla Robson and Aaliyah Hapoka-Te-Amo who competed in the same weight division over 63kg, with Alice winning gold.

The senior girls open division was a club dominated division with Alice winning gold, Ayla winning and Aaliyah taking the bronze medals.

"All girls competed very strongly, demonstrating good techniques in standing and ground work judo."

Alice continued fighting up into the cadet women open division, winning bronze.

Aroha-Mae Bunner competed in the cadet women and junior women under 57kg, winning gold in both divisions.

Competing in the cadet women open, she won silver.

"Their skills at this level were very high, executing various winning techniques against other very experienced competitors."

Brynn Jarnell competed in the cadet men under 66kg and open winning gold in both, continuing on to junior men open winning silver.

Award presentations ended with excited smiles when Alice Keating was called forward and awarded the Wilkinson Sword Cup for best junior girl 2020 (under 15 years).

"This is the first time a Kāpiti club member has won this cup, so congratulations from her coaches and clubmates."