Zuri Brudenell thrilled with national industry award

Zuri Brudenell in her Z Health Studio. Photo / David Haxton

Zuri Brudenell is still on cloud nine after being judged Exercise Association New Zealand's Yoga Teacher of the Year.

There was an "impromptu party" as Zuri, family and friends watched the New Zealand Exercise Industry Award online.

Winning the category was an emotional and proud moment for Zuri who is the owner of Z Health Studio in Paraparaumu.

"The people that I was up against in the final were from the big smoke - two from Auckland, two from Christchurch and lil ole me from Paraparaumu.

"It's huge that I actually brought a national award to small town New Zealand in Kāpiti."

But Zuri was a deserved winner especially when you look at her background and absolute passion for yoga.

Zuri has been in the fitness industry for more than 30 years with the accolade having special significance.

"This is my first award and it means a lot.

"I've given a lot, not just myself in terms of my career, but it is something that I'm really passionate about."

Zuri, who is in her 50s, grew up in Kettering, North Hampshire, England, and had an active childhood, including dancing, but also came from a family lineage who were involved in health and fitness.

"My grandmother Ruby Dellet was a lifeguard who actually swam the English Channel from Dover to Calais.

"And my grandfather Jim Dellet, originally from Scotland, won trials to play for Celtic but never played because he moved to work in British Steel which was in Corby, Northamptonshire."

Zuri Brudenell. Photo / David Haxton

She started her fitness career aged about 19, teaching aerobics and step aerobics in various community halls in Kettering before moving to live in Cork, Ireland, in her mid-20s with her partner.

"There was a yoga class and it definitely became part of my healing journey because after my first child I suffered with a bit of postnatal depression.

"I was living away from my immediate family, feeling quite homesick, my partner was working fulltime, and I found myself feeling quite isolated and lonely.

"I was still suffering from postnatal depression, not really figuring out what I was doing with my first child, and then found my way to yoga.

"I subsequently went on to have two other children and my passion and journey of yoga has continued."

By 2002, a year after her first child was born, she did her first yoga teaching trainer's course.

Three years later they moved to New Zealand and have been here for 17 years with Zuri continuing her fitness career with yoga being her main focus.

She celebrates 10 years at Z Health Studio next year.

Zuri said she had always loved physical activity but yoga made her "more in tune with what my body was feeling".

"When I teach I come from such a space of empathy of understanding because I suffered from depression, feeling homesick and lonely.

"I teach from having lived and experienced yoga not just 'this is what we do'."

And her other specialities such as aerobics, Zumba, weights and more, have helped her yoga teaching approach too.

Judge's comments: With a huge scope across many class styles, not just yoga, Zuri clearly displays a passion for yoga and connecting with participants for a deep and meaningful practice. Her entry showed honest energy, compassion and enthusiasm for her role in impacting on others' lives.