Zebunisso Alimova outside The Bookshelf. Photo / Grace Odlum

When Zebunisso Alimova bought a building in Main Rd, Waikanae, to run her mortgage broking business, she didn’t quite anticipate that she would be purchasing a bookshop too.

That was just over two years ago, and while one business, Zebunisso Alimova Mike Pero Mortgages, has been a roaring success, her other business, The Bookshelf, has been in a slow decline.

When Alimova, who lives in Waikanae Beach, bought The Bookshelf, New Zealand was still rife with Covid, and only months after she bought the shop, the wall separating the shops from the street was knocked down and roadworks started.

“It was not the greatest time to buy a retail shop.

“And with the roadworks constantly out there, people couldn’t park, and they would give up and go elsewhere.”

Business never really picked up and she was losing money, and that’s what led her to the decision to sell The Bookshelf — a store that has been a Waikanae icon since the 1950s.

Alimova said purchasing and breathing life into The Bookshelf was something she was proud of.

When she took over, she wanted to make it more than simply a bookshop, so she started seeking out and selling more items from local businesses — with almost 100 per cent of the sales of their items going to them.

Those Kāpiti-made items quickly became some of the bestsellers.

Zebunisso Alimova with one of her staff members, Triffie Laitphlang, inside The Bookshelf. Photo / Grace Odlum

“When I first took over the shop it had the feel of like a $2 shop, but I’ve turned it around into a destination.

“I think that’s going to be my legacy — that I’ve turned this place around from just an average pop-in shop, to high-quality, local gifts.”

In fact, that’s one of her highlights of owning The Bookshelf, Alimova said.

She said she loved receiving the feedback from the community on how the business had grown over the past two years — and how it was now a great place to shop for quality, destination gifts.

The shop carries items from at least 10 local authors, and about 12 local businesses, and Alimova said the shop closing would affect them too.

“That’s 12 business that will also lose their spot selling their stuff, so it’s not just us closing down, it’s actually another 12 businesses too.”

And while she may be selling The Bookshelf, her office will remain in the building, and she would continue helping the new owners and offering support where needed.

“Part of me knows that if I’m selling it and someone takes over, I’m still here, I’m still able to help them. I’m not doing a runner.”

The Bookshelf has not yet sold, so any expressions of interest can be sent to azaartrade@gmail.com