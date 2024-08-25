A Kāpiti man is set to be the first New Zealander to be a commissaire for cycling at the Paralympics.
Zac Prendergast, who recently bought Kāpiti Dry Cleaning and Laundry Services in Ihakara St with his wife Nikki, left for Paris on Sunday to be a commissaire for cycling, which for him will involve referring and scrutineering.
He will be infield and refereeing for track cycling and scrutineering for road cycling, where he will check that all bikes are legal.
This isn’t Prendergast’s first time scrutineering — he’s done it several times before, including at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics held in 2021.
He said scrutineering involved checking for lots of things, such as the compliance of equipment, monitoring compliance with the rules, maintaining safety during racing, resolving disputes and judging results. But the Paralympics means scrutineers have more things they need to look for.