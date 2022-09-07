Turanga Mahutonga has created Waiata Bros, fun animated music videos that teach tamariki te reo Maori. Photo / Rosalie Willis

Combining the skills he's learnt from both sides of his family, 20-year-old animator Turanga Mahutonga has created Waiata Bros, fun music videos aimed at getting everyone excited about te reo Māori.

Released to celebrate Mahuru Māori, tamariki from kura across Ōtaki are helping launch eight original waiata and animations aimed at getting everyone excited about te reo Māori.

Turanga (Taranaki, Te Arawa, Ngāti Whakaue) grew up in a Māori-speaking whānau in Rotorua.

Music and art were celebrated and encouraged at home, so it's little wonder that Turanga combines his creative talent with his passion for te reo Māori.

"My mum is an art teacher, I learnt all my art skills from her," he says.

"She's the reason why I'm an artist today. And on the other side, my dad is a muso, he's a musician so I combined the two skills I've got from them for this project.

Waiata Bros started when Turanga moved to Ōtaki last year for an animation intensifier course at the Māoriland Tech Creative Hub (Match).

"I'm passionate about te reo Māori, it's my language.

"But I've got family members who have Māori toto (blood) and don't understand a single word of te reo Māori as they didn't grow up learning it as I did.

"I wanted to find a way for the young descendants and all our young tamariki to learn - to learn it in a nice, fun way.

"I thought about what I enjoyed as a kid, and I liked cartoons, television shows and songs so I realised if I wanted to teach te reo I would have to use these to get it through to the tamariki."

For his graduation project, Turanga presented an animation of waiata and te reo Māori aimed at tamariki.

The tune was a hit right away with children and adults alike, and Turanga knew he was onto something.

"Everyone was happy when they heard my waiata," he says.

"They quickly picked up the words and I would hear them singing it for days afterwards.

"Even those who were learning te reo Māori were singing along.

"It was exactly what I wanted to happen and it spurred me to write and animate more waiata."

This was the beginning of Turanga's vision for Waiata Bros.

He has now written and animated eight catchy waiata that offer words and phrases to help anyone feel comfortable about speaking te reo.

His songs include language about kai, jobs, numbers, emotions, pepeha and greetings. Turanga is now a fulltime animator at Match.

Along with other Match graduates they have just completed five animated pakiwaitara, or fairytales, for Te Wananga o Raukawa.

Turanga also won an award for best actor for his first acting role in a short film, Manu Masters, at last year's Māoriland Film Festival.

Waiata Bros will be released on all major music streaming platforms including YouTube on September 21.

