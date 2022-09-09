Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in Paraparaumu. Photo / File

There was a great sense of excitement in Kāpiti during Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's 1953/54 Royal Tour of New Zealand.

The royal couple had to use Paraparaumu Airport as part of their transport needs because Wellington Airport wasn't operational.

The streets were packed as people tried to get the best vantage point to see the Queen and Prince Philip.

One of those watching was Carol McEwing-Anderson, who was about four or five years of age at the time.

McEwing-Anderson, now 73, said memories of the day were still vivid.

There had been a lot of anticipation before the big day arrived and she found a place at Raumati Beach to watch the royals drive past.

"I leaned against a wall, opposite the bowling club, and had my little flag," McEwing-Anderson said.

"It was really important because, I suppose, my parents were Scottish, and we were very royal.

"It was so exciting and having something like that happen, in a country that was part of the Commonwealth, was very important.

"The streets were lined thick with people.

"And I had a scrapbook full of Queen's stuff, and actually, later on, I wrote a letter to Princess Anne because I was sick, and I got a letter back saying 'I write at the Queen's command to thank you for the kind thought in writing to her daughter'.'"

And a few years later Prince Charles gave her the royal wave outside a shop in Wellington.

"So I have had the personal royal wave."

McEwing-Anderson said the Queen was an important person back then, and still is, despite her passing.

"I think she's just a really good example to us all.

"God bless her and let her rest in peace."

Betty Carpenter was also there at the time and remembers coming down from Ōtaki with all the other school children in the district to line the streets.

Touchdown in Paraparaumu. Photo / File

"All school children at primary school in the district were transported to the airport on Kāpiti Rd.

"We waited for a few hours before the plane landed and the Queen was driven around a circuit in an open-top car for us all to wave with flags we had been given.

"Every school-age child was given a commemoration medal."

Marilyn Stevens' father Roy Skinner was one of the royal chauffeurs during the tour, including the airport pick-up.

"Roy and his brother Ian had the same position at Public Service Garage - dad in Wellington and Ian in Auckland," Stevens said.

"They both did royal tours of duty."

Skinner also received an award but it wasn't for his skill behind the wheel.

"The car was stored at Public Service Garage, Aotea Quay, Wellington," Stevens said.

"Dad was there when a massive fire broke out and managed to get the car out to safety."

The car is now part of the collection at Southward Car Museum.

Stevens recalled her father got an invitation onto the royal yacht Brittania.

Her dad and his brother were also involved in the Queen Mother's tour "when she was photographed in Taupo trout fishing in her gumboots and pearls".