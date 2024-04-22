A free tai chi event will be held at the Palmerston North Chinese Association Hall on Saturday.

This Saturday marks World Tai Chi Day - and Palmerston North Tai Chi Club and Inner Smile Tai Chi Club will come together to celebrate.

The event, which takes place on the last Saturday of April each year, will kick off at 10am local time worldwide, with New Zealand celebrating first due to its geographic location and time zones.

The Palmerston North Tai Chi Club, which has been around for 30 years, and the Inner Smile Tai Chi Club, which is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary, will meet at the Palmerston North Chinese Association Hall to celebrate World Tai Chi Day - and Inner Smile Tai Chi Club trainer and president Gaynor Thorley said they have quite the line-up of things to do prepared.

On the agenda will be Chinese breathing exercises, arthritis form, various sword styles, yang styles, a Chinese dance and more.

“It’s quite an extensive programme.”

Thorley said the event was open to anyone, with some people preferring to just watch and others getting more involved.

“Some people come just to observe. It’s surprising the number of people who have decided they’d like to have a go at tai chi.”

Tai chi is quite a gentle exercise and can help with a variety of medical issues, including autism and Parkinson’s disease, she said.

“It’s a very good exercise for people who have balance issues.”

Thorley got involved in tai chi about 16 years ago, having started when she was working shortened hours.

She had friends who were doing tai chi and encouraged her to come along and, when she did, she found she loved it.

“I decided, ‘This is for me’, and I’ve been doing it ever since.”

The Details

What: Free World Tai Chi Day celebration

When: Saturday, April 27, starting at 10am

Where: Palmerston North Chinese Association Hall, 98 Napier Rd