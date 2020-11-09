Work Ready Kāpiti annual awards highlight success

Best college participation winners: Paraparaumu College. Photo / Jorden Young

Work Ready Kāpiti has held its annual awards which celebrated the achievements of local youth, colleges and active employers involved in its programmes.

"This year's awards celebrated all the local achievements and successes from what has been an uncertain and trying year," chairman Bryan Gundersen said.

"Work Ready Kāpiti is proud to have provided both local youth and businesses the opportunity to work together and gain invaluable experience in youth journeys to becoming work ready.

"The winners for this year's awards categories have shown both diligence and gone above and beyond to create opportunities and placements for local youth and celebrating those youth who have achieved their placements and work ready passports with outstanding effort."

Best College Participation - sponsored by Placemakers Kāpiti

Winner: Paraparaumu College

Paraparaumu College saw a huge increase in student numbers attending their #EmployerMeet evening - with it being the largest event to date. They also saw a significant increase in students completing their work ready passport programmes and supporting a large number of WEX Work experience placements.

Best Employer Participation - sponsored by Web Genius

Winner: Bens Buns

Ben Playford of Bens Buns visited all of the local Kāpiti colleges this year alongside Work Ready Kāpiti in a bid to encourage youth to go out and follow their dreams by sharing his personal journey that began with a work experience opportunity. Ben has offered a WEX placement this year and sponsored one of the awards.

Most Committed Work Ready Kāpiti Employer of Youth - sponsored by Bryan Gundersen

Winner: Pzazz Building

Rudy van Vlerken and son Cory van Vlerken of Pzazz Building have offered a total of six WEX Work experience placements this year with more planned for the future. They have employed an apprentice from one of the Work Ready Kāpiti WEX placements and have had a representative at all of the #EmployerMeet events, sponsored an award and are one of Work Ready Kapiti's Gold sponsors.

Best Kāpiti Work Ready Passport - sponsored by Kiwibank

Winner: Damien Doyle

Damien stood out this year with achieving the highest score, as well as excelling in his interview to pass the Work Ready Kāpiti programme. Damien was described as a considerate, mindful, articulate and quietly confident young man who no doubt will go far.

Most Innovative Kāpiti Youth Job Seeker - sponsored by Pzazz Builders

Winners: Nick Fleming and Jack Jordan

Nick has engaged with all three of the Work Ready Kāpiti programmes, scoring high on the passport and showing excellent strength in the #Employermeet interviews. Nick also completed a work experience placement at Pzazz Building and has now been offered an apprenticeship. Nick has also received the Prime Minister's award for high over all academic and sport achievement.

Jack engaged with Work Ready Kāpiti at one of the #EmployerMeet events and displayed enthusiasm and commitment to preparing himself for the workforce. Jack made such an impression on one of the employers at the #EmployerMeet event that he was offered a temporary role at Goodmans before he goes to begin his studies for his ultimate goal of a career in the Air Force.

Peoples Choice - Kāpiti's Best Youth Employer - sponsored by Leith Consulting

This award is managed via text to vote and is completely decided by the public, this year saw two clear finalists: The Remedy and Pzazz Building. And for the second year in a row the winner was The Remedy.

Most Committed WEX Youth Placement- sponsored by Bens Buns

Winner: Jack Williams

Jack engaged with both the Work Ready Kāpiti work experience programmes and #EmployerMeet events and has shown true resilience in his work placement this year. Jack was placed at Bens Buns and went above and beyond, completing a bakery placement starting at 3am and displayed punctuality, reliability and a can-do attitude taking the early starts in his stride.