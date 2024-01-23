Janine Sudbury at her property, which she has turned into a wedding and events venue.

Janine Sudbury at her property, which she has turned into a wedding and events venue.

Janine Sudbury was at a crossroads when she suddenly found herself as a single mother living on a 20ha farm in Te Horo with a 1-year-old son.

She wasn’t keen to move away from the idyllic Te Hapua Rd property but needed an income. What to do?

“I decided to start running weddings and events.”

She named her business Sudbury, as per her surname, and it has been incredibly successful, with over 500 weddings held, countless leadership sessions, work Christmas parties, boutique accommodation and lots more.

It’s a testament to Janine’s vision, strength of character and forward focus, as well as those who have helped her along the way.

Weddings are the main focus at Sudbury, with one of the features being what were formerly the stables, which were transformed into the wedding reception room designer Rachel Johnson lent her expertise to.

The room features polished concrete floors, has a country yet chic feel and has various ornaments such as old saddles, chandeliers, vintage polo sticks and more.

The reception, which also features a recently installed dessert station side room, has an intimate outside area where there’s a bespoke fireplace and long seating.

Sudbury has hosted over 500 weddings. Photo / Chris Turner

Adjoining the reception is a large covered area, a perfect space for guests to chill out while the bride and groom get their photos taken. One of the latest features is an oak table from a French monastery. A few steps down is a hole-in-one golf tee-off area where people aim at a large plywood stag in the distance with a hole in its stomach. It’s a good icebreaker for guests.

A few metres away is the outside area for those all-important vows. The backdrop looks on to an expansive former trotting area. It’s a stunning view and will get better in the years ahead, courtesy of 2000 recently planted mānuka and kānuka trees a long way in the distance which will become birdlife magnets.

For those who want to get married closer to nature, a new ceremony site has been created by a pond, and will be more enticing as an aisle will lead to an island in the pond where there are 12 benches bought from Munich’s Oktoberfest beer festival.

“It will look absolutely fantastic ... it’s such a beautiful spot in the summer.”

If nature isn’t playing its part, an expanded indoor ceremony site, located in a former hay barn, can be used.

“If the weather isn’t really good, people have a lovely inside option.”

Part of a wedding dining set-up. Photo / David Le

On the southern side of the reception room is an outside area with expansive farm views where guests can dance under the stars.

It’s where a vintage caravan stage is stationed for bands or DJs to perform on.

“People like to dance outside, but if it starts raining, we just move the whole band or DJ to the indoor dance floor very quickly.

“It gives people peace of mind that their event will be fabulous whatever the weather.”

The music caravan is an example of the many innovative approaches at Sudbury.

Another is a champagne float that will be towed by a vintage Land Rover.

“I’m actually repurposing my horse float, which I don’t need anymore, and it’s going to look very luxurious.”

Something that is already luxurious is a former rundown two-bedroom cottage which has been renovated into perfect bridal accommodation.

Inside the cottage. Photo / Fran Parker

“It’s high-spec, with a beautiful hot tub under fairy lights.”

Another key focus at Sudbury is service.

“I say to all my staff that I want my clients to feel the love. I want them to feel they’re somewhere exceptional.

“Hopefully, combining those two elements — innovation and service — creates a place that is very special and out of the box.”

Sudbury sells itself and has become a destination wedding venue, with people flying in from all over the world.

And it made headlines when an Australian television programme called Bride and Prejudice featured two women getting married there.

“It was the most brilliant publicity ever and didn’t cost anything.”

Meanwhile, Janine’s leadership programmes, which she started before the weddings and events, have “gone from strength to strength”.

A key aspect is using horses, which give “honest and brutal feedback” - emphasised by Janine, who watches the interactions.

“That leads to transformational change in the leaders.”

Team building is catered for with one of the new exercises she’s devised, dubbed the “Bear Grylls Experience”.

“People have to build a raft, in teams, then paddle to an island, cut down a dead rabbit, paddle back with the rabbit, skin and gut it, make a fire using a tinderbox, then cook the rabbit and present it MasterChef style.

“It’s absolutely hilarious, but creates a very strong team.”

She’s also been doing public speaking on leadership, was the master of ceremonies at an international leadership conference in Wellington, and has been working with two other leadership providers to bring three modalities together, which was “very cutting-edge”.

There is always lots going on at Sudbury, with continuous new offerings.

Time to relax and enjoy company.

“While everyone else is cutting back, we’re going forth.”

It can get a bit overwhelming, but those moments don’t last long.

“I’ve always been a believer in moving forward and never resting on your laurels.

“I want to create something very exceptional here.”

She praises her staff, who have also been important to Sudbury’s success.

Gary Silverwood, who has been there since the beginning, manages the farm and assists with events.

Gemma Cathie is the functions manager and Lottie Elliott is the dishwasher extraordinaire.

“I couldn’t run this place without these people.

“It’s really important to have the right people behind you to enable you to fulfil your potential.”

Back when she started, all those years ago, it was a tough time and the pressure was certainly on, but the former BBC and RNZ broadcaster couldn’t be happier now.

“I’m so grateful it has worked.”

This story appears in the latest Celebrating Kāpiti spring/summer magazine.