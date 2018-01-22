We'd love to hear from you!

If you have a news tip for us or a great story we want to hear about it. Get in touch with us via email, phone or mail.
Main office number: 04 298 5782
Address:
Corner of Te Roto Drive and Kapiti Road, Paraparaumu
PO BOX 462 Paraparaumu 5032
The team:
Editorial
Editor - David Haxton - david.haxton@nzme.co.nz
Sales
Commercial Lead - Kāpiti/Horowhenua: Alison Drury - alison.drury@nzme.co.nz
Media Specialist: Shiree White - shiree.white@nzme.co.nz
Media Consultant: Nadine Goodman - nadine.goodman@nzme.co.nz
This website is subject to NZ Media Council procedures.
A complaints must first be directed in writing, within one month of publication, to david.haxton@kapitinews.co.nz
If not satisifed with the response, the complaint may be referred to the Media Council PO Box 10-879, The Terrace, Wellington 6143.
Or use the online complaint form at www.mediacouncil.org.nz
Please include copies of the article and all correspondance with the publication.