We'd love to hear from you!

[object HTMLTextAreaElement]

If you have a news tip for us or a great story we want to hear about it. Get in touch with us via email, phone or mail.



Main office number: 04 298 5782



Address:



Corner of Te Roto Drive and Kapiti Road, Paraparaumu



PO BOX 462 Paraparaumu 5032



The team:



Editorial



Editor - David Haxton - david.haxton@nzme.co.nz



Sales



Commercial Lead - Kāpiti/Horowhenua: Alison Drury - alison.drury@nzme.co.nz

Media Specialist: Shiree White - shiree.white@nzme.co.nz

Media Consultant: Nadine Goodman - nadine.goodman@nzme.co.nz



This website is subject to NZ Media Council procedures.

A complaints must first be directed in writing, within one month of publication, to david.haxton@kapitinews.co.nz

If not satisifed with the response, the complaint may be referred to the Media Council PO Box 10-879, The Terrace, Wellington 6143.

Or use the online complaint form at www.mediacouncil.org.nz

Please include copies of the article and all correspondance with the publication.