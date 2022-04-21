Kāpiti Coast District Council chief executive Wayne Maxwell.

Kāpiti Coast District Council chief executive Wayne Maxwell has confirmed he will be officially stepping down from the role in June.

"Mr Maxwell has built a highly capable and well-rounded team and will leave the organisation - and the district - in good shape," Kāpiti mayor K Gurunathan said in a statement.

"There's no denying that Mr Maxwell has led the council through some tricky times, not least Air New Zealand's blunt decision to exit Kāpiti, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and Government reforms impacting the local government sector.

"He has been instrumental in facilitating some big strategic shifts in council's approach to investment in resilience, planning for growth, council's role in housing, economic development, and how we respond to climate change.

"Mr Maxwell has also worked hard over the years to ensure the council continues to live within its financial means which is evidenced by independent ratings agency Standard and Poor's continued vote of confidence in council's fiscal management.

"On a more personal note, Mr Maxwell has been a trusted advisor to many of my colleagues around the council table.

"He is a man of great integrity who is truly driven to make Kāpiti a better place to live, work and play and he will be missed."

Gurunathan said the process of recruiting a new chief executive will get underway in the next few weeks.