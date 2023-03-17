An artist's impression of the renovated Waterfront.

A major renovation and expansion to Raumati Beach’s Waterfront bar and kitchen means locals will soon be able to enjoy rooftop drinks overlooking the ocean.

Conrad Banks, who has owned the Waterfront with Zara Lange since May of last year, said stage one of their three-stage plan was under way.

Stage one involved replacing the bar and giving the Waterfront a general clean up, and stage two will be the improvement of the bathrooms, expanding the kitchen, and extending the deck.

“All of those things just mean we can fit more people in here,” Lange said.

“It’s a necessity,” Banks adds.

Banks said these two stages are expected to be completed in November, and they will need to take a break over the busy season and begin stage three in March.

Stage three will be the addition of a retractable roof on the deck, so that people can enjoy the views all year round despite the weather.

“It just kind of winterises everything.”

Banks said there is also a bonus fourth stage which is the addition of a rooftop bar.

“The bar will be on the east side, so it doesn’t block the view.”

He said it will be able to seat up to 36 people and is expected to be completed in about 18 months.

“It’s like the jewel in the crown.”

A design for the Waterfront.

Lange said despite it being such a huge project, they will stay completely operational throughout the construction.

“It’s a bit of a learning curve.”

The building is owned by Kāpiti Coast District Council (KCDC), but Lange and Banks have a lease on it until the late 2030s.

Banks said they are investing quite a substantial amount of money into the renovations and are funding it all themselves.

“We’re investing a lot into someone else’s property.”

The pair, who moved to the coast about three years ago, own two other hospitality businesses in Wellington, Bin44 and Dockside, which they renovated as well.

Banks said it’s an awesome location where you enjoy the “West Coast ruggedness”, but the two agreed the building could use an upgrade.

“She’s a bit tired,” Lange said.

Banks adds they want to “smarten the old girl up”.

The two spend a lot of time in the Waterfront talking to their patrons, and Lange said the upgrade is what the community wants.

“I spend a lot of time talking to people and getting to know them.”

Banks said he wants to showcase what the coast has to offer, so they’re throwing everything they have at it.

They hired Ric Slessor from Slessor Architects located in Te Aro, Wellington, to design the upgrades, and Banks said he really understood the brief and what was wanted.

“He’s done a lot of stuff around the region.”

They also have a group of workers from local contractors doing the refurbishments and project management.

Banks said the Waterfront was such a central community point so they had to do something.

“It’s an amazing place.”