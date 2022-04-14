More trails are being made next to Transmission Gully, including connecting Battle Hill to the Gasline Track.

With the opening of Transmission Gully cars have been zooming between Wellington and Kāpiti, but this is not the only mode of transport impacted by the construction of the new road.

Several recreational walking and cycling tracks are due to be built as part of the final phase of the project.

The construction of the tracks is part of the overall construction costs of the Transmission Gully project, built by CPB HEB subcontracted by Wellington Gateway Partnership.

Trails will connect Porirua with Kāpiti for walkers and cyclists. Photo / David Haxton

The timing of completion is still to be confirmed, however, work is scheduled to start in spring and is expected to be open for use within the next 12 months.

A Transmission Gully project spokesperson said, "Early planning work is under way.

"Mountain-bike track experts have been involved in the design which is an ongoing process, so the grading is not determined yet.

"The track experts are engineering designers and experienced mountain-bike track designers.

Trails will be created connecting Battle Hill Farm and Paekākāriki. Photo / David Haxton

"Further consultation with neighbours and councils is planned to finalise design details.

"There has also been consultation with local cycling groups."

Mana Cycle Group president Rob Hughes said their group have been involved with the trails since the idea surfaced.

"Mana Cycle Group has been involved in these Transmission Gully trails from the start, with Waka Kotahi consulting with us on any trail work they were doing.

"These trails will be a great addition to the Porirua cycling network — to the whole region's cycle network."

The vision is for there to become an off-road cycle network from Wellington's South Coast to the Kāpiti Coast.

"It'll be our region's Coast to Coast."

Rob said, "Some of the trails will be a bit harder than others, particularly as you get higher up Transmission Gully where e-bikes may come into their own, but there is something for all ages and skill levels".

A Facebook post the group put up talking about the trails showed great interest in the trails.

"The Facebook post we did on the trails showed a massive level of excitement building for the opening of these trails, not just in Porirua but though out the wider region."

Trails

Trails include the Pāuatahanui pathways, a 1km network of shared paths beside SH58, and an additional 1km path following the Pāuatahanui stream through the Transmission Gully/SH58 interchange connecting Bradey Rd to Pāutahanui Village and Whitby.

The paths are flat and wide, suitable for pushchairs, wheelchairs and the whole family.

A 1m-wide track will be built from Flightys Rd north to Battle Hill Farm with a gradient of up to 15 per cent and uneven terrain.

The track will be challenging for bikers and unsuitable for horses because of cattle stops.

Battle Hill will be linked through to Paekākāriki by a new section close to Transmission Gully which links with the already existing western ridgeline track known as the Gasline Track.

The track continues down to SH59 at Paekākāriki via the historic Middle Run farm, beside Te Puka Stream.

The ridgeline track has steep sections and sits above the Kapuni gas main that runs all the way from Taranaki to Wellington.