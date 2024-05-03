A dog walker enjoys the new Waikanae River bridge clip-on shared path. Photo / David Haxton

The new clip-on shared pathway over the Waikanae River bridge, on the Kāpiti Coast, is complete, with users now able to enjoy the new asset.

“It will help make crossing Waikanae River safer for everyone, providing separation between people driving, and those walking or biking,” NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi infrastructure delivery regional manager Jetesh Bhula said.

He said the shared path, requested by the community when the agency asked for feedback on the design for the old State Highway, was the final major component of its work to prepare the old highway route between Mackays Crossing and Peka Peka to be handed over to Kāpiti Coast District Council.

”The road is no longer required as a state highway, as the expressway provides a safe, efficient route for highway journeys.

“A range of improvements were agreed between us and the council as part of the agreement to revoke the road’s state highway status.

The Waikanae River bridge clip-on shared pathway. Photo / David Haxton

”Now that the old highway has been officially transferred, the Kāpiti community have a great asset with improvements that will help all road users have safer journeys within the region.

“Thank you all for your patience during the installation and the earlier stages of the corridor improvement projects.”

Many people had been critical of the clip-on project when the southbound lane over the former State Highway 1 bridge was closed meaning lengthy detours and traffic queues.

One of the main bugbears was the lane was expected to be closed for months.

But there was extra effort to get the project finished sooner and last month the road over the bridge was reopened in both directions while the team finished the final work to complete the path which opened this week.