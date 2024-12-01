Italian-Croatian pianist Ida Pelliccioli will perform in Waikanae in February next year.

The Waikanae Music Society’s 2025 season has been announced, and promises a varied year of music.

The year opens on February 16 with a piano recital from young Italian-Croatian pianist Ida Pelliccioli. This will be her first visit to New Zealand, and her programme will include music by Beethoven, Busoni, Janecek and Rachmaninoff.

On March 16 there will be a mix of mainly French Impressionist music from the Aurum Trio (flute, harp and cello).

The April 27 concert, titled “A Touch of Italy”, will feature soprano Lilia Carpinelli and pianist Matteo Napoli performing a range of Italian music from the Baroque period to the great operatic arias of Verdi and Puccini and ending with a feast of Italian folk song.

The Amici Ensemble are a permanent and popular feature of the Waikanae series. On May 18, Donald Armstrong will be joined by Alexander McFarlane, Andrew Joyce and Jian Liu for a concert of piano quartets by Francaix, Faure and Brahms.