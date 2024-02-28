Denis Wood (left) Charles Ives, and Jeremy Carter.

Two major community organisations are each $22,500 better off thanks to public support for this year’s Waikanae Lions Garden Trail which attracted more than 1500 visitors to 12 of the most attractive gardens in Waikanae.

Cheques were presented by Waikanae Lions Club president Jeremy Carter and trail organiser Charles Ives to:

- Denis Wood, founder of the Paraparaumu-based Shed Project which provides employment and vocational support for differently-disabled and

- Gemma Churchouse, regional engagement manager of the Wellington-based Ronald McDonald House which provides accommodation and support services to those who must travel away from home to receive specialist medical treatment

The summer Waikanae Lions Garden Trail, now in its 21st year, has gone from strength to strength with many visitors making a weekend of it to enjoy the best Kāpiti has to offer.