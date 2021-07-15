Waikanae Garden Circle's 60th birthday marked in style

Waikanae Garden Circle life members, from left, Daphne Ayson, Margaret Champion, Pam Sinclair, Mirth Fraser, Marjorie McDonald, Jean Gray. Photo / Roger Smith

The Waikanae Garden Circle has celebrated its 60th anniversary.

A celebration smorgasbord luncheon was held in the Parkwood social centre, Waikanae, on Tuesday.

"It went extremely well and I think everyone enjoyed themselves," society president Jane Griffith said.

She estimated about 92 people attended the function, which featured the cutting of a fruit cake, made by Margaret Adams, and a talk by guest speaker Jo McCarroll, who is editor of the New Zealand Gardener magazine.

"She mainly traced the history of the magazine because, of course, it started in Waikanae.

"The parents of Julian Matthews, the well-known gardener who lives in Te Moana Rd, started it."

The formation of the society was an initiative of the Presbyterian Women's Association.

The society's first meeting was on July 21, 1961, where about 20 women gathered in a Winara Ave home.

The aim of the society was to foster the love of gardens and gardening and to provide a meeting place for all those interested in garden topics.

Past presidents, from left, Jane Yoong, Pam Sinclair, Dorothy Devane, Jean Gray, Margaret Champion, Jennifer Hall, Merle Stevenson, Jocelyn Forbes, Jane Griffith (current). Photo / Roger Smith

Membership numbers have been steady through the years and is currently sitting at 142.

The society meets once a month in the Waikanae community centre, where there's normally an educational speaker, demonstration or workshop, sales table and sharing of knowledge.

"One of the highlights is our table of interest, where people bring flowers and plants from their gardens."

The society also goes for a garden bus trip each November around the lower North Island.

And in the spring and autumn months there are visits to gardens, usually outside the Waikanae area.

Waikanae Garden Circle has a strong committee, loyal sponsors, half a dozen life members and membership of 142 people.

Jane joined the society in 2008, shortly after she moved from Wellington to Waikanae with husband Roy.

"I enjoy the relaxation of gardening and particularly love flowers as well as designing aspects of the garden," she said.

"We're fortunate to have three quarters of an acre so there's plenty to do."