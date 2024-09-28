The Waikanae Community Board has appointed an emergency management champion.
Tonchi Begovich steps into the new role, which requires him to liaise with Kāpiti Coast District Council’s emergency management team, keeping the board and community informed about local emergency management activity.
A report to the community board, written by Kāpiti Coast District Council manager of emergency management Roddy Hickling, stated severe weather events last year caused significant destruction in the north and eastern districts of the North Island prompting many territorial authorities to reconsider their emergency management efforts.
Earthquakes and tsunamis were the most dangerous emergencies that could affect Waikanae, and the greater Kāpiti district, while severe weather events were the most likely.