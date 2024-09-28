He said the council had established its emergency management team in response to last year’s emergency, with 70 staff members now part of that workforce.

Four community hubs across the Waikanae area had been identified for use in an emergency - Reikorangi Community Hall, Te Horo School. Waikanae Memorial Hall, and Waikanae Baptist Church – along with 12 other hubs in the district.

Speaking after the meeting, Waikanae Community Board chair Richard Mansell said it was important for the community to be prepared as “we live in a country with a high chance of some form of natural emergency”.

“It is important for individuals to be prepared themselves and also to be able to assist others. Recent events tell us that central responses can take days to be put in place and the local responses are all we can hope for.”

He said everyone should have three main things prepared in case of an emergency – food, water and shelter. Other things that people should have prepared are first aid and a means of receiving important information.

“Have a plan and the necessities for living. These should be in a grab-and-go format.”

Flooding in some areas, tsunamis and earthquakes were the most likely emergencies to affect Waikanae and the rest of the district, Mansell said.

Mansell said a coordinated response in the event of an emergency cannot be expected immediately, so “be prepared to look after yourself and help those around you as best as you can”.