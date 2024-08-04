An artist's impression of the upgraded Waikanae Boating Club.

The Waikanae Boating Club will undergo a $2.1 million reconstruction of its clubhouse following a unanimous green light from members - 53 years after it was first built.

Club commodore Alex Laplanche said the improvements will make the clubhouse a fit-for-purpose facility that meets the needs of a growing population.

He said it will be a larger building, following the demolition of the Kāpiti Coast District Council’s attached old toilet block and the removal of a coastguard shed within the current club building. He said both of those moves will increase space.

Preparatory work will start almost immediately, beginning with the groundwork necessary for the installation of a new separate five-berth automated toilet block by the council, and the construction of a separate new shed for the coastguard rescue vessel.