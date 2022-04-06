Henry Yee with his blood donor card and records. Photo / David Haxton

Henry Yee is fast approaching his 300th blood donation.

The Waikanae man, who has ticked off his 297th donation, will join a select group soon.

"There are only about 10 people in the Wellington region who have given blood 300 times or more," Yee said.

Yee became a blood donor in the early 1970s when he was working for the Customs department in Wellington.

"Since then I've donated whole blood up until 2011 and then they [New Zealand Blood Service] asked me to donate blood platelets, which I've continued to do.

"Donating platelets takes about an hour and a half each time and you can do it every two to three weeks.

"Donating whole blood takes a shorter time but you can only do it about every three months."

Yee, who has the A+ blood type, said giving blood was important to him and encouraged others to consider being a donor.

"It's about helping other people who are going through various treatments and they need blood."

Yee has always given blood at the Wellington Donor Centre in Newtown.

It's a straightforward process where he sits in a chair before a nurse puts a needle in his left arm to draw the blood.

Sometimes a nurse gives him an iPad so he can play Spiderman or Solitaire games to pass the time.

Afterwards he can have a hot drink and some biscuits before going home.

Yee said donating blood was also "a good way of keeping an eye on your health" because of pulse rate, haemoglobin count, blood pressure and blood test checks.

He also enjoyed the limited edition art prints he has received from the NZ Blood Service after giving blood at various other milestone moments. He has four prints.

Yee, who is getting closer to 70 years of age, was keen to continue donating.

Donors who have donated within the last two years can donate until they turn 75.

These donors may also be eligible to continue donating until the age of 81, subject to an NZ Blood Service (NZBS) medical officer authorisation.

Meanwhile the service needs more A+ donors to donate after a massive increase in demand, adding further strain to already depleted national stocks struggling in the wake of Omicron.

In recent days demand for A+ has increased 19 per cent above average, with overall blood demand increasing by 13 per cent.

"We carefully manage stocks levels to ensure we collect enough of each blood type against forecasted demand," the service's Asuka Burge said.

"High usage events are planned for, but our ability to meet demand is being stretched.

"We have just had had three emergency surgeries which have required 124 units of A+ blood between them (on top of normal demand), and as a result, we urgently need to build stocks of A+ blood.

"This equates to 124 donors' individual donations being used in a very short period - and this has seriously depleted our A+ blood stocks.

"We need healthy, eligible people to book appointments, to ensure we can continue to have enough supply to meet demand.

"Every donation is vital, and we are counting on your donations."

Fast facts:

• One blood donation can save up to three lives.

• Every 18 minutes in New Zealand, someone needs blood or blood products.

• Every day, 83 Kiwis will need lifesaving blood and plasma.

• Nationally, NZBS needs to collect more than 4000 donations every week to be able to meet demand.

• Every year NZBS needs over 30,000 new donors to ensure it can continue to meet current demand.

•Less than 4 per cent of New Zealanders roll up their sleeves to give blood or plasma.



Info about donating:

• To book an appointment to donate visit nzblood.co.nz, download the app, call 0800 448 325.

• New donors are encouraged to find out if they are eligible at nzblood.co.nz and then book an appointment to donate. Those who have previously been told they could not give blood due to their age or a medical condition are also asked to check the updated NZBS donor eligibility criteria, as they may now be eligible to donate following changes last November.

• Blood donations only take one hour of your time, it's simple to book through the NZ Blood Donor app, and - once you've donated - you'll be able to see your blood type on the app.

• Donors are asked to book an appointment to donate, rather than just turning up.

• Appointments help manage the social distancing and flow of people in donor centres at any given time and allow NZBS to forecast supply, ensuring it is collecting enough blood types and blood products.