Morag Stokes' artwork, OSTINATO.

She said much of her art mainly involves rhythmic, almost meditative processes and OSTINATO is no exception.

“The title OSTINATO came from my recognition that rhythm and repetition are important in my work and can take me into a somewhat altered state of consciousness which is when my experimentation becomes art.”

While Stokes couldn’t quite remember what Justin Paton said when he was judging her piece due to the state of shock she was in at the award ceremony, she said she did remember that his description of her work was “delightful and eloquent”.

She said she didn’t think her win would impact her career much, as she had won other awards in the past and that never resulted in “hordes beating a path to my door”.

“Any changes [to my career] will depend on how others respond to this work getting a tick of approval in such a prestigious show, and any opportunities or diversions that come my way will be welcome.”

She said she would be keeping her expectations very moderated and just get on with what she does – painting, drawing and teaching.

“That brings me a lot of pleasure already.”

All the artworks in the Parkin Drawing Prize exhibition will now be available for purchase.

The Parkin Drawing Prize exhibition will run from Tuesday, August 6 until Sunday, September 8 at the NZ Academy of Fine Arts in Wellington.