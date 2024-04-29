Hamish Macaulay with Winsor & Newton's Trish Currie.

A Waikanae artist was shocked to be awarded the Winsor & Newton NZ Sponsorship Art Award.

Hamish Macaulay was taken completely by surprise when he was approached by Kate Morrison of the Wellington Art Show and Trish Currie of Winsor & Newton at the art show earlier this month

He knew something was up because Morrison had a microphone in her hand and Currie had a certificate – but he never expected to be announced as the winner.

“Winning the award has validated that my art is appreciated and enjoyed. It is an absolute honour to have been selected from the entire Wellington Art Show’s 120 artists. There was so much talent in Tākina [Wellington Convention & Exhibition Centre] that weekend, and to have been singled out as the winner was humbling.”

Presenting the award, Currie described Macaulay as “an artist who is dedicated to the craft of fine art and good practice whilst finding new ways to explore their creativity”.

Winning this award means Macaulay will be provided with a “massive” selection of Winsor & Newton art products.

“I’m definitely looking forward to bringing more of that into my work. Experimenting with more products that they produce may even see my work moving into other directions. It’s really exciting.”

He will also get a complimentary stand at the next Wellington Art Show.

One of Hamish Macaulay's artworks.

Macaulay said because of his love for nature and his surroundings, there was usually a nature-based narrative to his work.

“I’m constantly inspired by the way hanging light affects the landscapes and seascapes here in the Kāpiti region.”

He has been involved in several other artistic endeavours, including curating exhibitions and representing the Print Council (Pcanz).

He said curating exhibitions was an exciting and challenging job as the work needed to be displayed “in a manner whereby each piece communicates with the works beside it, around it and across from it”.

“It can be quite challenging but the reward is extremely satisfying when people tell you how much they’ve enjoyed your exhibition.”

He also enjoyed being the Kāpiti representative for Pcanz as it brought together people with a common artistic interest.

“I think everyone comes away inspired by learning new techniques, processes and styles.”

Macaulay has several endeavours coming up, including a solo showcase with Eames Fine Art in London, Art in the Park at Auckland’s Eden Park in September and the Kāpiti Coast Arts Trail, which takes place on the first two weekends of November.

“I always look forward to welcoming visitors and collectors into my studio in Waikanae on these weekends and discussing my work, techniques, and inspiration.”