A morning tea celebration at Kāpiti Cottage. Photo / David Haxton

Dedicated volunteers at Kāpiti Cottage have enjoyed a special morning tea celebration.

Volunteer Kāpiti held a volunteer team story competition that attracted 19 entries from the district.

Kāpiti Cottage won the competition with first prize being a lovely morning tea spread today.

The morning tea was made extra special as it was held during National Volunteer Week, and Kāpiti Mayor Janet Holborow popped in to offer her congratulations.

Kāpiti Cottage team leader Robyn Lindsay said it was great to be able to express thanks to the “hard work and dedication the volunteers give us”.

“They bring their own personalities, their own skills, and are all great listeners.

“We are a bit like a family.”

Kāpiti Cottage, which is part of Enliven Presbyterian Support, has been operating for about over 20 years.

About 10 volunteers and five paid staff help out a variety of people with fellowship and friendship.

Theresia Evans (left) who has worked at Kpiti Cottage for 10 years, receives a certificate of appreciation from Kāpiti Mayor Janet Holborow. Photo / David Haxton

The people who go to Kāpiti Cottage might be feeling socially isolated or have trouble with memory loss.

Kāpiti Cottage has about 40 clients with about 10 to 12 people attending each day from Monday to Friday at the base at 14 Tongariro St, Paraparaumu.

“The volunteers help out with games, driving, serve lunches ... a lot.

“We make a programme designed on individual client needs and requirements, and adapted for all abilities, but we’re very open to change.”

Volunteer Kāpiti manager Susan Ansell said Kāpiti Cottage was a worthy winner.

She also praised all volunteers, not just at Kāpiti Cottage, but throughout other areas of the community and the country.

“There are so many services that happen because of volunteers.”

She said formal volunteering in New Zealand was “estimated to bring a value of $4 billion and contributes 159 million hours of volunteer hours”.

“That’s only formal — think about all the other things at schools, sports grounds ...

“It’s just incredible and it’s such an important sector.”



