James Brent and three mates will ride this bespoke quad cycle in the Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge to raise money for Wellington Free Ambulance. Photo / David Haxton

<b>Fundraising for Wellington Free Ambulance comes in many forms, but pedalling 160km around Lake Taupō via a crocodile bike is one of the more unusual but really cool ways.

A group of four mates are set to take part in the Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge in a bespoke mini ambulance quad cycle to raise money for the all-important charitable organisation.

Wellington Free Ambulance fleet mechanic James Brent and some mates were throwing ideas around about building some sort of bike for all of them to ride as part of the challenge.

It led to James approaching Croc Bike Hire, on Wellington’s waterfront, about transforming one of the four-person bikes for the challenge.

Owner Tony Christie kindly gave him one of the decommissioned bikes and James transformed it specifically for the challenge.

Bench seats were replaced with bike seats, a second gear was added, and a few metal beams were welded on to provide extra strength, plus a few other tweaks.

Nathan Wood, of Creative Sign Co, created Wellington Free-designed core flutes to affix to the bike making it look like a mini ambulance.

Finally, the quad cycle got the sign-off to take part in the challenge.

It’s a bit nerve-racking because we’re going into the unknown. James Brent

On the flat, and downhill, the bike zips along but going uphill was “a nightmare” because of the weight.

Mitigating the problem was easy — the two back riders would jump out and push the bike.

The team comprises James, Aucklanders Chris Ross and Sam McMillan, and Scott McNabb, of Queenstown.

Their places on the bike were easily allotted.

James and Scott will be at the back because they’re taller, and up front Sam will steer and brake because Chris has one arm.

“All our lives are in Sam’s hands,” James said.

It will be a long day on the road and physically demanding, but they’re raring to go.

“We all used to be handy cyclists back in the day, but are all a bunch of has-beens now,” James said.

“But we still dabble and go out for a road ride or mountain bike ride.

“They’re all pretty fit, and have been training well, and I was but have been very busy.

“I’ve got my own motorcycle repair business [JB Motorcycles], have been trying to build the quad cycle, and do Wellington Free work too, so training has been on the wayside recently so I’ll have to rely on muscle memory.

“It’s a bit nerve-racking because we’re going into the unknown.

“I’ve done the challenge a few times on a road bike, but this is so different.

“I guess the seating position will mean we’re working different muscles, which will be absolutely destroyed, as well as trying to keep the cramp monster away.”

But knowing their efforts are part of a bigger picture will keep them focused.

“It’s all for the 95th anniversary of Wellington Free Ambulance.

“When you work for Wellington Free you realise how dependent on donations they actually are.

“They have to raise about $7 million a year and they are the only ambulance for the Wellington region and the only free one in the whole country.

“So it’s important we can raise as much money as we can.”

Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge takes place on Saturday, November 26.



















