Two Kāpiti College students delighted to be part of the Shakespeare Globe Centre New Zealand’s Young Shakespeare Company 2025

David Haxton
By
Editor·Kapiti News·
3 mins to read
Jesse Pollard-Simmiss and Edie Moore are part of the Shakespeare Globe Centre New Zealand's Young Shakespeare Company 2025. Photo / David Haxton

Two students from Kāpiti College have been selected as part of the Shakespeare Globe Centre New Zealand’s Young Shakespeare Company 2025.

Edie Moore and Jesse Pollard-Simmiss, both 17, are among 24 talented students chosen from the National Shakespeare Schools Production, held in Otago, to experience a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity at London’s Globe Theatre next year.

Regional and national competitions were held nationwide before 48 students were selected for the production.

The students were divided into groups, and each group focused on a Shakespeare play: either Macbeth, The Tempest, or Much Ado About Nothing.

“We knew that the 24 of the group would get picked to go to England,” Edie said.

“It was about learning, having fun, and not treating it as an audition, which was easier said than done.”

Edie impressed with her acting skills in Macbeth where she played “one of the Lady Macbeths”.

“It’s such an iconic role and I got some good scenes.”

Jesse impressed with his music composition across the three plays.

“If one of the groups wanted a song as part of a scene, I would make it and play it. I just had a piano, some drums, and stuff.”

About a week later each got a phone call to say they were among the final 24 selected for the company.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Edie said.

“I’ve loved acting since a child, and always been committed, but getting the direct entry [to London] was my first validation that I’m good enough.

“I wasn’t expecting it because I’ve seen the groups that had gone in previous years and thought I could never do it.”

Jesse, who has done a lot of acting, felt similar.

“I didn’t think I’d get in because I just did composing.

“From the many thousands who went to the regionals and nationals, the 48 who took part in the production, and the final 24 who were invited to join the company - it’s pretty insane to get such an opportunity.”

Jesse Pollard-Simmiss and Edie Moore are excited about going to London's Globe Theatre. Photo / David Haxton
Next year the group will travel to London where they will perform at the Globe Theatre, attend workshops, work with leading directors, visit other theatres, attend performances and more.

Both Edie and Jesse, who have been involved in drama performances from an early age and have featured in various theatre groups and school productions, need to fundraise $11,000 each to go to England.

“Raising so much money is scary but this is too good an opportunity to miss,” Edie said.

“There will be a lot of fundraising. We will have to find a way.”

Both felt the experience could lead to future opportunities.

“Having that in your resume is probably pretty good,” Jesse said.

“Hopefully I’ll get noticed by some people.

“I want to be a composer for films and stuff like that.”

Edie said various people would be watching the group in London and it “could be an amazing opportunity”.

“And I’m excited to work with that group of people again.”

Both thanked the college’s head of arts Siobhan Malley.

“She has given us so much support,” Edie said.

The trip to the Globe Theatre, which William Shakespeare was associated with, starts on June 27.

