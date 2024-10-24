Jesse Pollard-Simmiss and Edie Moore are part of the Shakespeare Globe Centre New Zealand's Young Shakespeare Company 2025. Photo / David Haxton
Two students from Kāpiti College have been selected as part of the Shakespeare Globe Centre New Zealand’s Young Shakespeare Company 2025.
Edie Moore and Jesse Pollard-Simmiss, both 17, are among 24 talented students chosen from the National Shakespeare Schools Production, held in Otago, to experience a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity at London’s Globe Theatre next year.
Regional and national competitions were held nationwide before 48 students were selected for the production.
The students were divided into groups, and each group focused on a Shakespeare play: either Macbeth, The Tempest, or Much Ado About Nothing.
“We knew that the 24 of the group would get picked to go to England,” Edie said.
Jesse impressed with his music composition across the three plays.
“If one of the groups wanted a song as part of a scene, I would make it and play it. I just had a piano, some drums, and stuff.”
About a week later each got a phone call to say they were among the final 24 selected for the company.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Edie said.
“I’ve loved acting since a child, and always been committed, but getting the direct entry [to London] was my first validation that I’m good enough.
“I wasn’t expecting it because I’ve seen the groups that had gone in previous years and thought I could never do it.”
Jesse, who has done a lot of acting, felt similar.
“I didn’t think I’d get in because I just did composing.
“From the many thousands who went to the regionals and nationals, the 48 who took part in the production, and the final 24 who were invited to join the company - it’s pretty insane to get such an opportunity.”
Next year the group will travel to London where they will perform at the Globe Theatre, attend workshops, work with leading directors, visit other theatres, attend performances and more.