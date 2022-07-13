Āwhina Andrew with her poem book, The Heart of the Butterfly Girl. Photo / Rosalie Willis

A 20-year-old dream has become a reality for Raumati South resident Āwhina Andrew after she published her first poetry book, The Heart of the Butterfly Girl, this month.

Writing poems since she was in high school, Āwhina has found poetry a creative and therapeutic way of getting her thoughts and imaginations onto paper.

"It's always been on my heart to write a book to help people and give them a little bit of hope no matter their circumstances," Āwhina said.

"I have poems about what I imagined heaven to be like - these poems are a gift that I have been given to share."

Writing them down in notebooks for years, and more recently on her laptop, publishing the poems was made possible after Āwhina started being mentored by Rebecca Bond, who runs the Kāpiti Art Studio.

Earlier this year the Kāpiti Arts Studio received funding from Te Tahua Whakahaumaru Creative Arts Recovery and Employment (CARE) Fund, which has enabled Rebecca to support many arts and creative projects in the Kāpiti community through the studio.

After running the studio for more than 10 years on a mostly volunteer basis and with little funding, the new funding has enabled Rebecca to help people like Āwhina fulfil their creative dreams.

"Since we had the opportunity to use some of the funding, this has catapulted my dream into reality.

"I started writing poetry when I was a teenager and have filled notebooks with poems since."

Meeting once or twice a week, the mentoring with Rebecca consists of mainly coffee dates, and Rebecca helping Āwhina with creative projects – the poem book being one of them.

"It was surreal seeing the book printed, we started working on it last September," Āwhina said.

"I can't wait to share it with everyone and see how it's going to help people and impact their world.

"I mostly hope it will bring them comfort."

Writing poems until the files went to the printer, Precise Print in Paraparaumu, Āwhina also designed the cover and drew many of the pictures inside the book.

Art has often been challenging for Āwhina, who has cerebral palsy and limited movement; however, recently she has been able to do some painting with Rebecca who has created stencils for her to paint over with a roller brush at Kāpiti Art Studio and the mural outside Mahara Gallery.

"It was amazing to be able to paint because I struggle with fine motor skills."

Some of her artwork is on display at the Labour electorate offices in Rimu Rd.

Using Canva to design the cover, Āwhina is so happy with the finished product that she is now planning on writing her autobiography next.

"This poem book is just a dream that has come to reality, and I'm so excited to share it with others".

The book can be purchased from Āwhina for $25 by contacting her at awhiandrew@hotmail.com or on 022 683 1449.